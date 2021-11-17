Boy Scouts survivor committee lawyers face call for dismissal from bankruptcy

The Cushman Watt Scout Center, headquarters of the Boy Scouts of America for the Los Angeles Area Council in Los Angeles, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Summary Emotions run high after "inflammatory email" to abuse survivors

Lawyer says Pachulski attorneys should be ousted

Judge pleads for "civility"

(Reuters) - A lawyer for sex abuse survivors in the Boy Scouts of America's bankruptcy said on Wednesday that two attorneys for the official committee representing survivors' interests in the case should be disqualified after the committee sent an "inflammatory" email about the BSA's proposed reorganization plan and sex abuse litigation settlement.

Ken Rothweiler of Eisenberg, Rothweiler, Winkler, Eisenberg & Jeck said during a virtual hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein that James Stang and John Lucas of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones, who represent the official committee, knew the email was inappropriate but allowed it to be sent to thousands of survivors anyway.

Rothweiler told the judge during the hearing that the email, which encouraged the survivors to vote against the plan, has tainted the voting process.

Sex abuse claimants have until Dec. 14 to submit votes on the plan, which would establish a trust to compensate men who say they were sexually abused as children by troop leaders. The trust currently has around $1.887 billion available for survivors.

The plan is supported by one large survivor group that Rothweiler works with. However, the official committee opposes the deal, saying the amount being offered to more than 80,000 abuse claimants is too low.

The committee sent an email on Nov. 6 to around 20,000 survivors that included a letter from plaintiffs’ attorney Tim Kosnoff, who is not part of the committee. The Boy Scouts say the letter contained false and defamatory statements. Additionally, the letter directed readers to Kosnoff’s Twitter account, where he has attacked Rothweiler, among others involved in the bankruptcy.

Kosnoff didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Boy Scouts have said that even if the committee’s lawyers didn’t write the letter themselves, they effectively endorsed it by sending it from the committee’s email account. The email has also created confusion about voting, Boy Scouts lawyers said.

The committee’s lawyers say the email was only meant for Kosnoff’s clients but was mistakenly sent to thousands of other survivors as well. Another Pachulski attorney, Debra Grassgreen, apologized on her team’s behalf during Wednesday's hearing but did not respond to Rothweiler’s suggestion that Stang and Lucas be booted from the case.

Rothweiler, who appeared emotional at times, said disqualification is “the only possible remedy” to resolve the “cataclysmic mess” the email caused. Grassgreen said after the hearing that her team would respond in time.

The judge did not comment on Rothweiler’s proposal either, but urged “professional ethics, decency and civility” among the attorneys.

The case is In re Boy Scouts of America, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-10343.

