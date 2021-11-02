Boy Scouts teams up with abuse survivors to boost child protection efforts

The Cushman Watt Scout Center, headquarters of the Boy Scouts of America for the Los Angeles Area Council, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - The Boy Scouts of America and a group representing thousands of men who say they were sexually abused by troop leaders as children said on Tuesday that they are forming a working group to advise the youth organization on efforts to protect current and future Scouts.

The Survivor Advisory Working Group will be comprised of 15 to 20 people, including eight to 12 sex abuse survivors, according to a statement from the BSA and Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice, a group that says it represents 60,000 abuse survivors. The working group will focus on the organization’s current and future child protection policies and protocols.

The creation of the working group comes amid BSA's bankruptcy, which began in February 2020 to resolve hundreds of sex abuse lawsuits. The organization is awaiting votes for its proposed reorganization plan, which rests on a proposed settlement that sets up a trust to compensate former Scouts who have filed abuse claims. Votes are due on Dec. 14.

The BSA, local councils, insurers and others have committed approximately $1.887 billion to compensate abuse survivors. Proponents of the plan, including the Coalition, say that amount is expected to increase.

The plan includes non-monetary components aimed at ensuring safety for Scouts in the future, including the creation of a child protection committee. The working group's activities will be shifted to that committee once BSA emerges from bankruptcy.

At least six BSA representatives, including the organization's chief executive officer and chair of the organization’s existing committee on safe scouting, will also sit on the working group.

BSA’s plan is supported by the Coalition, and one of its major insurers, Hartford Financial Services Group, among others. However, it faces opposition from another insurer, Century Indemnity Company, and the committee representing survivors as a whole in the bankruptcy.

The case is In re Boy Scouts of America, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-10343.

For the Boy Scouts: Jessica Lauria, Michael Andolina, Matthew Linder and Laura Baccash of White & Case; and Derek Abbott and Andrew Remming of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

For the Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice: David Molton, Sunni Beville and Eric Goodman of Brown Rudnick; Lawrence Robbins, Ariel Lavinbuk, William Trunk and Joshua Bolian of Robbins, Russell, Englert, Orseck & Untereiner; and Rachel Mersky of Monzack Mersky and Browder

