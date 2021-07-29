Boy Scouts victims' lawyer group must disclose makeup, judge rules

The Cushman Watt Scout Center, headquarters of the Boy Scouts of America for the Los Angeles Area Council. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - The Boy Scouts of America's insurers have convinced the judge overseeing its bankruptcy to order lawyers working with several thousand men who have sex abuse claims against the youth organization to explain how, exactly, the group is organized and who it represents.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Wilmington, Delaware, issued her ruling during a virtual hearing on Thursday. The insurers, which include Century Indemnity Company and a Hartford Financial Services Group affiliate, argued that more information about a group called Abused in Scouting, which presents itself as an informal partnership of lawyers who represent around 17,000 claimants, is needed before sex abuse claimants begin voting on the Boy Scouts’ proposed reorganization plan.

The Boy Scouts filed for Chapter 11 protection in February 2020 to resolve hundreds of lawsuits accusing its leaders of sexual abuse over the course of decades. The organization, represented by White & Case, has since reached a deal with groups representing 70,000 abuse claimants and 250 local councils but have yet to bring insurers and charter organizations, including churches, that sponsor local Scouting units into the fold. About 82,500 former Scouts have submitted claims through the bankruptcy.

Century, represented by O’Melveny & Myers, and Hartford, represented by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr and Shipman & Goodwin, moved for the court to require more details about Abused in Scouting earlier this year, arguing that the group needs to clarify how three separate plaintiffs’ law firms are involved.

Century attorney Tancred Schiavoni said during Thursday’s hearing that the information is critical because he believes many of the claimants may not submit individual votes on the plan, but that the group may submit master ballots on their behalf, which the insurers say may not be appropriate.

Dave Wilks of Wilks Law, representing one of the plaintiffs' firms, Kosnoff Law, argued during the hearing that the group shouldn't be subject to such disclosure requirements because Abused in Scouting is not an organized entity. He described it as a “collection of lawyers who work cooperatively to make these proceedings known to abuse victims” in court papers.

Wilks also argued that Abused in Scouting does not have a common set of interests in part because the three law firms involved have contrary views on how to proceed in the bankruptcy.

Silverstein rejected that position, saying that even if Abused in Scouting is a “dysfunctional group,” it’s still a group with a common goal of pursuing abuse survivors’ interests. She noted that Abused in Scouting has encouraged survivors to send to the court letters sharing their personal stories.

“[Abused in Scouting] does not get to hide behind these abuse victims,” she said.

In addition to ordering disclosures from Abused in Scouting, Silverstein also called on Kosnoff Law itself to provide more information about its role in the group and who it represents. The firm’s founder, Tim Kosnoff, has posted unfavorable tweets targeting the insurers’ lawyers and the judge herself, but the judge said she hasn’t read the tweets.

Wilks said following the hearing that the group will comply with the judge's ruling promptly.

Silverstein was scheduled to hear arguments on Thursday for a preliminary ruling on the settlement but bumped that matter to Aug. 12 after a lawyer for the Boy Scouts, Jessica Lauria, told the judge at the outset of the hearing that negotiations are ongoing with chartered groups that run local Boy Scouts units and some insurers.

The case is In re Boy Scouts of America, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-10343.

For the Boy Scouts: Jessica Lauria, Michael Andolina, Matthew Linder and Laura Baccash of White & Case; and Derek Abbott and Andrew Remming of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

For Hartford: James Ruggeri, Joshua Weinberg and Michele Backus Konigsberg of Shipman & Goodwin; Philip Anker, Danielle Spinelli and Joel Millar of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr; and Erin Fay and Gregory Flasser of Bayard

For Century: Tancred Schiavoni and Gary Svirsky of O'Melveny & Myers and Stamatios Stamoulis of Stamoulis & Weinblatt

For Kosnoff: Dave Wilks of Wilks Law

