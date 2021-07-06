Brazil's lower house approves text of bill to allow breaking of vaccine patents

A man receives the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during the mass vaccination part of the "Paqueta Vacinada" (Paqueta vaccinated) project, that aims to vaccinate the whole population over 18 years old on Paqueta Island in Guanabara Bay, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

BRASILIA, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house of Congress on Tuesday approved the main text of a bill that will allow patents for the production of vaccines and medicines to be broken in cases of a public health emergency or national state of emergency.

The bill authorizes Congress to pass a law to break patents without the Executive's approval or support.