Brazos creditors seek documents detailing Texas storm response

(Reuters) - Creditors of bankrupt Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc are seeking information from Texas’ energy regulator and grid operator surrounding their responses to February’s historic winter storm that left millions in the state without power.

In court papers filed in Houston bankruptcy court on Friday, the coop’s unsecured creditors’ committee, represented by Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel, called for the Public Utilities Commission of Texas (PUCT) to turn over documents pertaining to electricity charges during the storm. Brazos, the oldest and largest electric power coop in Texas, sought Chapter 11 protection in March after being hit with a $2.1 billion bill from the state’s grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

Brazos, represented by Norton Rose Fulbright, has disputed the bill and said it was in “fantastic financial health” before the storm caused wholesale electricity rates to skyrocket. The bill for the seven days the storm lasted is nearly three times the coop's total power cost from 2020, which was $774 million, according to court papers. For several days during the storm, ERCOT had set electricity prices at $9,000 per megawatt hour.

The unsecured creditors’ committee is seeking a variety of communications from the PUCT relating to the storm, including ERCOT’s demands for payment, the coop’s failure to pay the charges, efforts to boost winterization compliance across the state’s power grid over the past decade and annual reviews of Brazos’s facilities and equipment.

The committee is also calling for “all documents and communication’s concerning PUCT’s or ERCOT’s deliberations about maintaining or cutting power to the Debtor, any Debtor Affiliate, and/or any Coop Member” during the storm.

A representative for the PUCT declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

The committee is seeking the same types of documents from ERCOT itself. A lawyer for ERCOT, Kevin Lippman of Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lawyers for the committee said in court papers that discussions with the PUCT and ERCOT about the document requests are ongoing.

Brazos is scheduled to appear in court before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones on June 11 to seek final approval of a $350 million bankruptcy loan, which is provided by lenders led by JP Morgan Chase and Co bank. The loan will fund collateral requirements the coop must meet with ERCOT as well as gas and power purchases on spot and day-ahead markets while the coop works toward a restructuring strategy.

The coop owes approximately $2 billion in funded debt and $340 million in trade debt. It had $252 million in cash on hand as of April 30 but expects that figure to drop to $29 million by June 4, according to court papers.

The Texas House and Senate have passed a bill aimed at strengthening the reliability of the state’s electricity grid, which is now on its way to the governor’s desk. State lawmakers have also approved bills to provide billions of dollars to bail out natural gas utilities, electric coops and electric companies that were hobbled by the storm.

In addition to Brazos, Griddy Energy LLC, Just Energy Group Inc and Brilliant Energy LLC all sought bankruptcy relief as a result of the winter storm.

The case is In re Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 21-30725.

Reporting by Maria Chutchian