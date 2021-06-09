IN BRIEF: Albright alters venue discovery rules in prominent patent court

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Illustration

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Judge shortens time limit, caps discovery requests for venue disputes The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - U.S. District Judge Alan Albright, whose Waco, Texas court has become a hotbed for patent litigation, has amended his standing orders to limit discovery in jurisdictional disputes in patent cases.

One of the orders, amended Tuesday, requires venue or jurisdiction discovery to be completed within three months and caps interrogatories and depositions, among other things.

Albright said on Wednesday that the order was prompted by attorney feedback on the previously unlimited process and tailored to be "the most fair for both sides."

Albright had lifted limits on venue and jurisdiction discovery in a November order, which required the discovery to be completed in six months.

The other order amends a March standing order to begin fact discovery on a transfer motion immediately after the initial scheduled date of a Markman hearing – a pretrial hearing where the court interprets relevant patent terms – if that hearing is later postponed. Under the March order, Albright doesn't hold Markman hearings until after he has resolved a transfer motion, and he said he added the provision because he "doesn't want to hinder a case's progress."

Patent lawyers have flocked to Albright’s court in the Western District of Texas in part because of the speed with which he handles cases. Albright, a former patent litigator himself, has sometimes been criticized for being reluctant to move cases and delaying rulings on transfer motions.

Patrick Coyne, a partner at Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, who has practiced in the Waco court, said he thinks Albright isn’t trying to encourage or deter transfer motions with the relatively short discovery period, but is “just trying to manage an increasing caseload” and “get his process in place without reinventing the wheel every time.”