IN BRIEF: Challenge to commissions came too late - 5th Circuit

REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

(Reuters) - A public insurance adjustment firm cannot contest a former employee’s right to commissions because it failed to answer his counterclaim for nearly two years, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held in a 2-1 opinion published Wednesday.

The decision reverses a ruling for Houston-based L.A. Public Insurance Adjusters Inc (LAPIA) and remands the case for a calculation of how much the company owes Timothy John Nelson.

LAPIA terminated Nelson’s employment and sued him for breach of contract in Texas state court in February 2018. Nelson, a Louisiana resident, answered and filed a counterclaim for unpaid commissions and removed the case to federal court in March 2018.

LAPIA filed several dispositive motions, but never attempted to answer the counterclaim until January 2020. It said its previous attorney had relied on a Texas rule, which makes the answer optional.

The district court accepted the late filing without comment. The dissent said that decision was within the judge’s discretion, but the majority said a “simple misunderstanding” of the federal rules does not constitute excusable neglect.

The district court also erred in ruling for LAPIA based on a defense first raised in the answer, the majority said. Nelson worked for LAPIA for 79 days, but his contract required 90 days to be eligible for commissions.

Even under the Texas rule, the “non-occurrence of a condition precedent” is waived unless it is “set forth with particularity” in the initial pleading, the majority said.

The decision was issued as an unpublished opinion on Monday. Wednesday’s publication gives it precedential value.

The case is L.A. Public Insurance Adjusters v. Nelson, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-20319.

For LAPIA: Owen Jones of Owen Jones Law

For Nelson: Charles Sturm of Sturm Law