IN BRIEF: Chewy sued for trademark infringement over pine-tree dog toys

(Reuters) - The maker and trademark owner of “Little Trees” pine-shaped air fresheners sued pet-product seller Chewy Inc in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday, alleging Chewy’s tree-shaped squeak toys infringe their trademarks.

Chewy's dog toys copy the design of "Little Trees" and are likely to confuse consumers into believing they were made or endorsed by Julius Samann Ltd and Car-Freshner Corp, the companies argued in their complaint.

Chewy didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, and neither did the plaintiffs' attorneys Jonathan King and Eric Shimanoff of Cowan, Liebowitz & Latman.

Watertown, N.Y.-based Car-Freshner said it has had an exclusive license to trademarks related to the "distinctive" pine-tree design from JSL and its predecessors for over 60 years, and sells air fresheners and other products using the design under the "Little Trees" name.

The complaint says Car-Freshner and JSL have also allowed other companies to use the marks in print, TV, and online advertising, including Nestle Purina Petcare, Capitol One Financial Corp, and Buffalo Wild Wings Inc.

Dania Beach, Florida-based Chewy's "Frisco Retro Tree Freshener Plush Squeaky Dog Toy" line infringes the trademarks, the plaintiffs said.

"Not only do the Infringing Products copy the shape and dimensions of the Little Trees air fresheners, they are sold in colors associated with some of the most popular fragrances," the complaint said.

And the fact that the words "air freshener" are printed on the toys makes it "obvious that they are intended to replicate not just any tree," but "Little Trees" in particular, according to the complaint.

The case is Julius Samann Ltd v. Chewy Inc, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-04711.

For JSL and Car-Freshner: Jonathan King and Eric Shimanoff of Cowan Liebowitz & Latman