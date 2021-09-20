IN BRIEF: DOL delays Trump-era joint employer rule repeal

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday said that to comply with administrative requirements, it would push back by one week the repeal of a rule made during the Trump administration that made it more difficult to hold companies liable as "joint employers" of contractors and franchise workers under federal wage law.

DOL, in a notice in the Federal Register, said the rule's withdrawal will take effect on Oct. 5 rather than Sept. 28 because the Congressional Review Act bars regulations from being repealed fewer than 60 days after agencies submit reports to Congress.

The U.S. Senate was informed of the repeal of the joint employer rule on Aug. 6, according to the notice.

DOL in July said the March 2020 rule was inconsistent with the Fair Labor Standards Act and improperly limited the factors that courts and the agency could use to determine whether companies could be jointly liable for wage-law violations.

Under the rule, companies would be considered joint employers only if they hire, fire and supervise workers, set their pay, and maintain employment records.

During the Obama administration, DOL applied a broader standard that looked at the "economic realities" of the employment relationship, such as the nature of the work being performed and whether companies could potentially control working conditions.

A Manhattan federal judge last year blocked the Trump administration rule from taking effect, saying its definition of "employment" was too narrow and DOL had not adequately considered the effects of the rule on workers.