IN BRIEF: Medallia sues customer-analytics rival Contentsquare over patents

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

Summary

Summary Law firms Medallia accused Contentsquare of infringing patents with similar software

Contentsquare raised $500 million earlier this week The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Customer-analytics software maker Medallia Inc has sued French startup rival Content Square SAS in West Texas federal court for allegedly infringing a patent covering its technology.

Contentsquare's software -- which analyzes how users interact with a website -- infringes a Medallia patent related to software that allows for more accurate user-feedback analysis, the Wednesday complaint said.

Reuters reported Tuesday that Paris-based Contentsquare raised $500 million in funding from Softbank, a record high number for a French tech company.

Contentsquare spokesman Michael Rose said the company "takes these matters very seriously," and noted that it sued Decibel Insight Ltd. -- now part of Medallia -- for infringing its patents last year.

San Francisco-based Medallia and its attorneys Karineh Khachatourian of Rimon PC and Melissa Smith of Gillam & Smith didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Medallia said in the complaint that its Experience Cloud platform captures billions of user feedback signals and analyzes them with artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Medallia alleged that Contentsquare's analytics platform --advertised as helping companies "understand hidden customer behaviors and use those insights to drive more successful experiences" -- infringes by collecting, analyzing, and presenting user feedback in the same way as its patented technology.

Medallia works with companies including Comcast, Samsung, and Mercedes-Benz, while Contentsquare's clients include Disney, Walmart and Microsoft, according to their respective websites.

The case is Medallia Inc. v. Content Square SAS, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, No. 6:21-cv-00532.

For Medallia: Karineh Khachatourian of Rimon PC and Melissa Smith of Gillam & Smith

For Contentsquare: TBA

(NOTE: This story has been updated with comment from Contentsquare.)

Read more:

Online customer tracker raises French tech record $500 million -report