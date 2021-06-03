IN BRIEF: NYU accuses ResMed of infringing sleep treatment patents

A view of the One World Trade Centre tower and the lower Manhattan skyline of New York City at sunrise as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey, U.S., August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

(Reuters) - New York University has sued medical equipment company ResMed in Delaware federal court alleging that a ResMed machine to treat sleep disorders like sleep apnea infringes seven of its patents.

San Diego-based ResMed's AirSense 10 AutoSet CPAP machine infringes patents covering inventions created by sleep technology expert David Rapoport, a former fellow at NYU Medical Center and current director of the sleep medicine research program at New York's Mount Sinai hospital, according to the complaint entered on Thursday.

NYU's attorneys Christopher Belter of Goldberg Segalla and Stamatios Stamoulis and Richard Weinblatt of Stamoulis & Weinblatt didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, and neither did ResMed.

The patents cover methods for diagnosing and treating issues with a patient's breathing pattern using a positive airway pressure system.

According to the complaint, the AutoRamp feature of ResMed's machine -- which detects when a patient is asleep, monitors their breathing pattern, and administers increasing amounts of air pressure up to a specific level -- infringes the patents.

The machine's AutoSet algorithm, which monitors a patient's breathing pattern to determine the ideal pressure to use for treatment, also infringes, NYU said.

The case is New York University v. ResMed Inc., U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:21-cv-00813.

For NYU: Christopher Belter of Goldberg Segalla and Stamatios Stamoulis and Richard Weinblatt of Stamoulis & Weinblatt