IN BRIEF: Stanford professor’s company sues Oxford institute over DNA tech rights

The Hoover Tower rises above Stanford University. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Tech can be used for early cancer detection

Professor's former researcher allegedly tried to patent tech himself The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A Stanford University bioengineering professor’s company on Friday sued a former researcher and his current employer, the University of Oxford’s Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research, for allegedly trying to steal its patent rights to breakthrough DNA sequencing technology.

Chunxiao Song and the Ludwig Institute are trying to misappropriate inventions that were co-created by Stephen Quake and belong to his Bluestar Genomics, according to the complaint filed in San Francisco federal court.

Ed Reines of Weil Gotshal & Manges represents Bluestar.

Bluestar didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, and neither did Ludwig.

Song worked at Stanford from 2013 to 2016 as a post-doctoral researcher with Quake on technology for sequencing chemically modified DNA. Quake created San Diego-based Bluestar to commercialize his research, which licenses a Stanford patent on the technology that lists him and Song as inventors.

According to the complaint, the technology can be used as a non-invasive way to detect cancers early, among other things.

After Song finished his stint at Stanford, the complaint says he signed a contract with Bluestar in 2016 to continue developing the technology while working at Oxford. But Song and Ludwig allegedly filed for their own patents in 2018 that "closely tracked the work he had previously done at Stanford," and only listed another Oxford researcher as his co-inventor.

The applications are still pending at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Bluestar argued that Song breached his contract with the company, and that Ludwig unlawfully interfered with it. Among other things, Bluestar asked the court to declare that it owns the rights to the technology.

The case is Bluestar Genomics v. Song, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:21-cv-04507.

For Bluestar: Ed Reines of Weil Gotshal & Manges