IN BRIEF: Volkswagen investor sues over "Voltswagen" prank

(Reuters) - A Volkswagen AG investor has sued over the German automaker's fake announcement that it would change its name in the United States to "Voltswagen," seeking damages on behalf of investors who bought shares on the two days before the company declared the announcement an April Fool’s joke.

Volkswagen American depositary receipt holder Gerald Montag, represented by The Rosen Law Firm, says the company and its U.S. subsidiary Volkswagen Group of America Inc "purposefully misled reporters" who took the detailed announcement seriously. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles federal court on Friday hours after reports that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was looking into the matter.

VGA's acting head of communications Mark Gillies, who is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

In a press release on March 29 that was subsequently taken down, VGA had explained the name change as a rebrand to highlight its electric vehicle offerings. Reuters and other global outlets reported on the statement, which was accompanied by tweets and included a detailed description of the purported rebrand.

VGA Chief Executive, Scott Keogh, who is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit, had told Reuters in an April 1 interview that the phony name announcement was a "gag" and an attempt to "have some humor" and "to celebrate our profound focus on electrification."

Montag alleges that Volkswagen ADRs fell over 5% after the stunt to close at $35.58 on April 1.

The case is Montag v. Volkswagen AG et al., U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 21-cv-03678.

