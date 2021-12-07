Broadway musical 'TINA' can pursue COVID cancellation lawsuit

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, past an advertisement for the Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Live On Broadway show in New York City, U.S., October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Related documents Order on Motion to Dismiss View

Chubb’s Motion to Dismiss View

TTM’s Response to Chubb’s Motion to Dismiss View

The company behind "TINA: The Tina Turner Musical" can keep on rollin’ with its COVID-related lawsuit against a Chubb unit, thanks to a ruling by a state-court trial judge in Manhattan, who denied the insurer’s motion to dismiss.

In a two-page decision and order Monday, New York County Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok found that a “communicable disease” exclusion in Chubb European Group’s event cancellation insurance policy to Tina Turner Musical (TTM) did not apply to losses from state and local shutdown orders intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Courts across the country have overwhelmingly sided with insurers on COVID-related claims for business income interruption coverage, mostly because such coverage is triggered only by property loss or damage. Event cancellation insurance has no such requirement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

However, Chubb’s lawyers at Clyde & Co argued that TTM’s case should be dismissed because the policy clearly excluded losses from cancellation due to “any communicable disease ... which leads to” a quarantine, restriction of movement, travel advisory, or warning by a “national or international body or agency.”

COVID-19 is communicable and has spurred numerous national and international warnings and quarantines, Chubb said.

TTM’s lawyers at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman argued that the exclusion was inapplicable because the “national or international warnings” had not caused TTM’s losses. The judge agreed.

“TTM’s losses stem from former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo’s March 12, 2020, Executive Order 202.1 mandating that ‘any theater seating five hundred or more attendees for a live performance … shall not hold any further performances after 5 p.m. on March 12, 2020,’” Borrok wrote.

Chubb’s attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for TTM’s lawyers said they could not comment on the pending litigation.

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” opened on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in November 2019. It resumed its run there last October.

According to its lawsuit, TTM sought coverage within days of the March shutdown orders under its $23 million policy from Chubb, which denied the claim without conducting a substantive investigation.

The complaint also alleged that Chubb “placed its own interests above those of its policyholder” in violation of its duty of good faith and fair dealing, and sought consequential damages in an unspecified amount.

Borrok denied Chubb’s motion to dismiss that count in one sentence, saying the claim was “sufficiently pled” and did not require detailed allegations of bad faith.

The case is Tina Turner Musical LLC v. Chubb Insurance Company of Europe (n/k/a Chubb European Group), New York County Supreme Court, No. 651607/2021.

For TTM: Alexander Hardiman and Patricia Rothenberg of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman

For Chubb: Ana Rita S.P. Tavares and Owen Carragher Jr of Clyde & Co US