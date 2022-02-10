Buckeye Partners dodges shareholder's lawsuit over acquisition payouts

Pipes transport refined product to storage tanks at the Buckeye Partners' Laurel Pipeline terminal in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S. May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Summary

Summary Law firms

Judge's ruling comes after federal suit was dismissed last year

Judge says contract didn't require sellers to make distributions

IFM Investors bought Buckeye Partners for $6.5 billion in 2019

(Reuters) - A Buckeye Partners LP investor has lost his bid to sue the pipeline operator for not making distributions to its shareholders when it was acquired by asset manager IFM Investors in 2019, a Delaware judge ruled.

Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights III of the Delaware Chancery Court dismissed the proposed class action against the company’s sellers and buyer IFM on Wednesday because investor Walter Ryan Jr failed to show that Buckeye’s management had breached a limited partnership agreement by not paying distributions to shareholders.

The investor accused the company in a May 2021 complaint of completing the merger at a date that helped them avoid paying $153 million in regular cash distributions to shareholders to maximize cash and tax benefits for buyer IFM.

Buckeye and IFM have denied wrongdoing, and in moving to dismiss the lawsuit, Buckeye said that the limited partnership agreement did not require the company to make distributions before the merger.

Slights agreed and said the investor had not adequately shown that Buckeye’s managers violated the contract's terms.

The investor's lead counsel, Clinton Krislov of Chicago-based plaintiffs' firm Krislov & Associates, said that they plan to appeal the ruling to the Delaware Supreme Court.

Wednesday’s dismissal comes after U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews threw out the investor’s Delaware federal lawsuit over the merger in May 2021, according to the opinion. The investor then filed a suit in the Delaware Chancery Court.

Attorneys for IFM, as well as Houston-based Buckeye Partners and its management did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

The all-cash deal was worth $10.3 billion, including debt, and valued Buckeye Partners’ equity at $6.5 billion, according to a 2019 press release.

The case is Walter E. Ryan Jr. v. Buckeye Partners L.P. et al, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2021-0432.

For the shareholder: Clinton Krislov and Kenneth Goldstein of Krislov & Associates; and Samuel Edwards of Shepherd, Smith, Edwards & Kantas

For Buckeye Partners and its board: Gary Bornstein and Rory Leraris of Cravath, Swaine & Moore

For IFM: Andrew Hammond of White & Case

