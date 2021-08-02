Builders drop lawsuit after SBA eases up on big borrowers

REUTERS/Mike Blake

Summary

Summary Law firms Group had sought to block questionnaire for loans over $2 million

Questions on loan necessity meant to protect taxpayers

SBA recently nixed the questionnaire citing criticism, delays The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - The Associated General Contractors of America dropped its lawsuit against the U.S. Small Business Administration on Monday after the agency stopped asking companies that took out large pandemic relief loans to disclose whether the pandemic helped or hurt business.

The group voluntarily dismissed its attempt to block a "loan necessity questionnaire" the agency had required of those who borrowed $2 million or more from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Spokespeople for the group and the agency did not immediately reply to requests for comment on Monday.

The AGC said in June the SBA had indicated it would withdraw the questionnaire, calling the development "excellent news."

The SBA said last month that it was dropping the questionnaire because of negative feedback and because reviewing the information added to delays in processing loan forgiveness applications.

In the lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C., federal court in December, AGC had alleged the questionnaire violated rulemaking procedure and penalized those who succeeded despite the COVID-19 pandemic by scrutinizing how borrowers fared after receiving loans.

Congress created PPP last year as part of a multi-trillion dollar package aimed at helping businesses weather the economic shock caused by the pandemic. The program funded forgivable loans to help small businesses cover payroll and other expenses.

Following public criticism of large companies receiving the first loans, the SBA emphasized that applicants must certify that the "current economic uncertainty makes the loan necessary" to keep operating.

The agency told large borrowers in October that the nine-page questionnaire was meant to "maximize program integrity and protect taxpayer resources."

The case is Associated General Contractors of America Inc v. United States Small Business Administration, No. 1:20-cv-03567, in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

For AGC: Daniel Wolff of Crowell & Moring

For SBA: Vinita Andrapalliyal of the U.S. Department Of Justice

Read more: Construction group sues SBA over pandemic loan forgiveness