Business groups call for NLRB Dems' recusal from major union's cases

The seal of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms SEIU was one NLRB member's employer, another's client

Dems would lose majority if recused from union's cases The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A coalition of major business groups on Friday called on two Democrats on the National Labor Relations Board to disqualify themselves from cases involving one of the largest and most politically active unions in the country.

The Coalition for a Democratic Workplace, an umbrella organization of trade groups, said in a letter to the board that Members Gwynne Wilcox and David Prouty are incapable of remaining neutral in cases involving the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) because of their previous ties to the union.

Prouty was general counsel of SEIU 32BJ, a major New York-based SEIU affiliate, before joining the NLRB last year. And Wilcox, who was a partner at union law firm Levy Ratner, represented the Fast Food Workers Committee, SEIU's organizing arm for the fast food industry, in a high-profile case against McDonald's Corp.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"No reasonable person ... would believe that these Members are capable of acting impartially in these matters," Kristen Swearingen, chair of the CDW, wrote in the letter.

Democrats have a 3-2 edge on the board and would lose that majority in cases in which Prouty and Wilcox recused themselves.

In an email, NLRB spokeswoman Kayla Blado wrote: “The Board has well-established processes for members of the public to share their views on adjudicative and rulemaking matters and we invite any member of the public to take advantage of those processes.”

SEIU has about 2 million members in service-sector industries and healthcare and is frequently involved in key NLRB cases.

The union last year filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging a Trump-era board rule making it more difficult to hold companies liable for labor law violations as so-called "joint employers" of contract and franchise workers. The court agreed to stay the case last week after the board signaled that the rule was under review in court filings.

NLRB Chair Lauren McFerran in November said a board ethics official had cleared Prouty and Wilcox to participate in the board's response to the SEIU lawsuit, in response to calls by some groups for their recusal.

The CDW on Friday said that in addition to being recused from cases involving SEIU, Prouty and Wilcox should not participate in any future rulemaking involving joint employment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.