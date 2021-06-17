Calif. AG: employers' agents can be liable for discrimination

The California flag flies above City Hall in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Summary Law firms State law barring employers from asking job applicants intrusive medical questions applies to screeners

Employment screeners requesting medical info undermines disability discrimination law

(Reuters) - California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Thursday asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to rule that a state law barring employers from asking job applicants intrusive medical questions extends to pre-employment screening agencies, and that a federal judge was wrong to rule otherwise.

Bonta's office filed an amicus brief in an appeal seeking to revive a lawsuit against U.S. HealthWorks Medical Group, a screening company that allegedly asked its clients' job applicants to disclose whether they had HIV, menstrual issues, and cancer, among a host of other inquiries.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego dismissed the proposed class action in January, saying that only employers, and not their agents, can be held liable for violations of California's Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA). The law prohibits medical inquiries that are not job related.

But the AG's office on Thursday said that exempting agencies like U.S. HealthWorks, which is the largest pre-employment screening firm in California, from the FEHA's reach would undermine the law's broad purpose of preventing disability-based employment discrimination.

"Upholding the district court’s decision ... would create an overly broad exception that would absolve even agents that have been empowered to stand in the shoes of the direct employer to determine employment opportunities," the AG's office said.

U.S. Healthworks and its lawyers at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did lawyers at Phillips Erlewine Given & Carlin who represent the plaintiffs.

The named plaintiffs in the 2019 lawsuit say U.S. HealthWorks uses a health-history questionnaire in its medical screenings that is overly broad and intrusive in violation of the FEHA.

The company asks job applicants, for example, to list the prescription medications they take, including birth control, and whether they are pregnant or have ever suffered an on-the-job injury, according to the lawsuit.

Plaintiff Kristine Raines, who had applied for a job as a food service aide for a retirement community, says the employer revoked a job offer after she refused to answer all of U.S. HealthWorks' questions.

The FEHA prohibits employers from making medical inquiries unless they are job-related and consistent with business necessity. The law defines "employer" to include "any person acting as an agent of an employer, directly or indirectly."

Sabraw in January found that the plaintiffs sufficiently pled that U.S. HealthWorks was acting as employers' agents when it made medical inquiries. But she said that under the FEHA, only employers - and not their agents - can actually be held liable for violations.

Sabraw cited a series of FEHA cases in which California courts ruled that employers could be held liable for discriminatory acts by supervisors, but that the supervisors themselves could not. The plaintiffs appealed, and filed their opening brief last week.

On Thursday, Bonta's office told the 9th Circuit that the precedent cited by Sabraw applies only when an employer's agent is a supervisory employee, and not a separate business entity.

Had state lawmakers intended to exempt all agents from liability, they would have created an explicit exception in the FEHA, which has been amended several times over the last six decades, the AG said.

The case is Raines v. U.S. HealthWorks Medical Group, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-55229.

For the plaintiffs: R. Scott Erlewine of Phillips Erlewine Given & Carlin

For U.S. HealthWorks: Tim Johnson and Cameron Flynn of Ogletree Deakins