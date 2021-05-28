Calif. worker classification law applies to truck drivers - 9th Circuit

A UPS electric truck driver amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that a judge was wrong to find that California's controversial law on worker classification is preempted by federallaw governing the trucking industry, and should not have blocked it from being applied to trucking companies.

The court, in a 2-1 decision on Wednesday, said the state law, known as AB5, is a generally applicable labor law that does not directly affect the prices, routes and services offered by trucking companies, and thus is not preempted by the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act (FAAAA), which also applies to the trucking industry.

The panel tossed out a preliminary injunction issued by a federal judge in San Diego who agreed with the California Trucking Association that AB5 was preempted because it essentially required trucking firms to treat all of their drivers as employees instead of independent contractors.

A spokeswoman for the CTA and the group's lawyers at Mayer Brown did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Neither did the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents many truck drivers and intervened in the case to defend the state law.

AB5 codified a test created by the California Supreme Court in the 2018 case Dynamex Operations West Inc v. Superior Court. The three-pronged "ABC test" says workers are a company's employees if they are under its direct control, engaged in its usual course of business, or do not operate their own independent businesses.

The standard, which has been adopted by other states including Massachusetts and New Jersey, has been heavily criticized by business groups who say it makes it impossible for many companies to hire independent contractors.

The CTA in its lawsuit said AB5 will harm trucking companies by forcing them to purchase and maintain fleets of trucks and provide drivers with meal and rest breaks and other benefits afforded to employees.

In a 2018 decision in a separate case, the 9th Circuit rejected the CTA's claim that the less-stringent test that was replaced by AB5 was preempted by the FAAAA. The court said the federal law does not bar generally applicable state labor laws.

The state, in its appeal in Wednesday's case, said the same reasoning applied to AB5. And U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez in issuing the injunction did not adequately explain how the law affects services and prices offered by trucking companies, they said.

The 9th Circuit majority on Wednesday agreed. Generally applicable laws may have some indirect effects on how companies operate, the court said, but fall well within states' powers to regulate employment relationships.

"Such a law does not have a binding or freezing effect, and thus is not preempted, merely because a motor carrier must take the law into account when making business decisions, or merely because the law increases a motor carrier’s operating costs," Circuit Judge Sandra Ikuta wrote.

Ikuta was joined by U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock of the District of Massachusetts, who sat by designation.

Circuit Judge Mark Bennett in dissent wrote that AB5's impact on trucking companies is so significant that it ultimately dictates the prices and services they can offer.

"The majority’s holding that the district court abused its discretion is especially perplexing, given the abundance of opinions by our court and sister circuits holding or strongly suggesting that the FAAAA preempts 'all or nothing' rules like AB-5," Bennett wrote.

