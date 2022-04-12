California agency accuses fintech OppFi of predatory lending

Summary Fintech accused of evading California interest rate caps

OppFi had filed suit seeking to block the enforcement action

(Reuters) - California's consumer finance regulator has sued Opportunity Financial, alleging the financial technology company engaged in a "rent-a-bank" scheme that violated the state's limit on interest rates.

The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) said in a complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday that OppFi used its partnership with an out of state bank to overcharge 38,000 California consumers since 2020.

On average, the loans carried interest rates of 153%, while California caps interest on small consumer loans at 36%, according to the lawsuit. DFPI seeks to block OppFi from charging higher rates, make it compensate borrowers and pay $100 million in fines.

Chicago-based OppFi sued DFPI last month seeking to block it from enforcing the rate cap. The company said its business model is protected by federal law, which allows banks to lend at the rates that are legal in their home states to consumers across state lines.

An OppFi spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

The company operates an online platform that allows banks to market their loans to consumers nationwide. OppFi's partner banks are based in Utah, which has no cap on consumer interest rates.

DFPI said in its complaint that by marketing and underwriting the loans and then immediately purchasing the bulk of the debt, OppFi engaged in a "rent-a-bank" scheme using FinWise Bank as a "straw-lender."

In addition to alleging rate cap violations, DFPI accused OppFi of violating the consumer financial protection law California passed in 2021 prohibiting deceptive practices.

The lawsuit marks the latest in the state regulators' struggle to apply rate caps to fintech lenders.

In February, California, Illinois and New York lost legal challenges to the federal rules that allow state and national banks to sell loans to fintech partners without adhering to state interest rate caps.

The case is Opportunity Financial v. Hewlett, No. 22STCV08163, in Los Angeles Superior Court.

For OppFi: Fredrick Levin of Buckley

For DFPI: Johnny Vuong

