California bar on mandatory arbitration doesn't violate FAA - 9th Circ.

Summary Law firms Ensuring workers consent to arbitration doesn't violate federal law

But criminal and civil penalties are preempted by FAA

(Reuters) - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a divided ruling on Wednesday largely tossed out a judge's order in a lawsuit by major business groups that blocked a California law barring employers from requiring workers to arbitrate legal disputes.

The court in a 2-1 decision said merely ensuring that workers and employers enter into arbitration agreements based on mutual consent does not violate the Federal Arbitration Act, which requires the enforcement of otherwise valid agreements.

But the court agreed with U.S. District Judge Kimberly Mueller in Sacramento that the criminal and civil penalties associated with the state law are preempted by the FAA because they present an obstacle to the "liberal federal policy favoring arbitration agreements."

The California Attorney General's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the U.S. Chamber of Commerce or Andrew Pincus of Mayer Brown, who represents the Chamber and other business groups that sued over the law.

California was the first state to ban mandatory arbitration of all employment-related disputes in the wake of the #MeToo movement. New York and New Jersey passed laws prohibiting mandatory arbitration of sexual harassment and discrimination claims, but California's statute is much broader.

Critics of mandatory arbitration say the process tends to favor employers, and can discourage workers from bringing legal claims in the first place. But the Chamber and other business groups say it provides a more efficient, cheaper alternative to court proceedings, which benefits both workers and employers.

Mueller, in issuing a preliminary injunction in January, found that the law was likely preempted by the FAA because it treats arbitration agreements differently from other "take it or leave it" terms and conditions of employment, such as salary and vacation time.

But the 9th Circuit majority on Wednesday said California's law still allows workers and employers to enter into arbitration agreements if both sides consent, and does not render otherwise valid agreements unenforceable.

It also applies equally to other types of employment pacts such as non-disclosure and non-disparagement agreements, so it does not "discriminate" against arbitration in violation of the FAA, the court said.

"We are asked by plaintiffs to hold that the FAA requires parties to arbitrate when but one party desires to do so," wrote 10th Circuit Judge Carlos Lucero, who sat by designation. "Our research leads to nothing in the statutory text ... that authorizes or justifies such a departure from established jurisprudence, and we decline to so rule."

Lucero was joined by Circuit Judge William Fletcher.

Circuit Judge Sandra Ikuta in dissent said FAA preemption is broader than her colleagues had found it to be, and clearly applies to laws such as the California ban that burden the formation of arbitration agreements.

Ikuta said Wednesday's ruling created a split with the 1st and 4th Circuits, which have struck down Massachusetts and Virginia laws aimed at limiting arbitration.

The case is U.S. Chamber of Commerce v. Bonta, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-15291.

For the state: Chad Stegeman of the California Department of Justice

For the groups: Andrew Pincus of Mayer Brown

