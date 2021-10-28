California county defeats retirees’ health-plan appeal - 9th Circ

REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Summary Court had revived claims in 2012, 2018

(Reuters) - Orange County, California, did not breach its contract with retired employees by slashing the amount of a monthly grant to defray the cost of their health insurance premiums, a U.S. appeals court said on Thursday.

In a 2-1 opinion, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling by a federal judge in Santa Ana, California, who found no evidence that the county had ever promised, or even implied, that the grants would never change.

The retirees said the promise had been implied when the county and the workers’ union first agreed to the grant in 1993, and was expressly included in annual agreements between 1994 and 2007.

Thursday’s decision was the third time the 9th Circuit has weighed in on the case, which Gaylan Harris first filed on behalf of thousands of Orange County retirees in 2009 - two years after the county and the union restructured the retirees’ health benefits and cut the grants by 50%.

On Thursday, Circuit Judge Johnnie Rawlinson affirmed Senior U.S. District Judge Andrew Guilford's 2019 ruling that there was no evidence of an express or implied contract to continue the monthly grant “in perpetuity.” She was joined by U.S. District Judge Morrison England of the Eastern District of California, sitting by designation.

Circuit Judge Danielle Forrest agreed with much of the majority’s ruling, but would have sent the case back for additional fact-finding on the retirees’ theory that, under California law, the 1993 agreement contained an implied and enforceable promise that the grant would always be calculated by the stated formula.

Attorneys for the retirees and the county did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is Gaylan Harris, on behalf of himself and others similarly situated, v. County of Orange, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 19-56387. For Harris: Michael Brown of Gordon Tilden Thomas Cordell For County of Orange: Arthur Hartinger, Renne Public Law Group