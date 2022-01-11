California court rejects Motiva insurance claim stemming from 2017 refinery fire

Companies Motiva Enterprises LLC See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

Jan 11 (Reuters) - A California state appeals court on Monday denied Motiva Enterprises' (MOTIV.UL) request for insurance coverage for a settlement with workers injured in a 2017 fire at its 607,000-barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas refinery.

In a decision on Monday, a panel of the California Court of Appeal said it agreed with a trial court's conclusion that the workers had been abating asbestos, and that the relevant insurance policies did not cover the accident.

Motiva had been seeking coverage from insurers of Excel Modular Scaffold and Leasing Corp, the contractor hired to abate asbestos at the refinery, the nation's largest.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

One crew member died of severe burns and his supervisor suffered serious injuries in the August 2017 fire.

The supervisor and relatives of the crew member later sued Motiva in Texas for the company's alleged negligence. After settling, Motiva filed an action in June 2018 seeking indemnification from Excel’s insurers.

The case is Motiva Enterprises LLC v. National Fire & Marine Insurance Co et al, California Court of Appeal, 1st Appellate District, Nos. A159229, A159231, A159233.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.