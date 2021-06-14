A call to eliminate the APR

REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

June 3, 2021 - The annual percentage rate (“APR”) is intended to represent the total cost a borrower could pay in a year for borrowing money. The purpose of the APR disclosure is to serve as a basis for choosing between similar financial products, such as multiple credit card or auto loan offers.

However, the APR does not work for all types of financial products, especially certain business finance products. Now, new laws are emerging that require business finance providers to provide an annualized rate disclosure for all types of business finance products.

This article discusses why the problem exists with the APR disclosure and proposes a single disclosure that allows recipients of both consumer and business credit products to compare multiple products on a consistent basis.

The APR disclosure can be traced back to when rate caps first emerged in the early 20th century. Rate caps were introduced to regulate short-term, small consumer loans that had four-digit annual interest rates offered by loan sharks.1

From 1914 to 1943, 34 states adopted a version of the Uniform Small Loan Law or its equivalent, to regulate small consumer loans.2

However, due to the patchwork of interest rate statutes, creditors were using conflicting methods for measuring the cost of credit, including discount rates, add-on rates and standard interest rates applied to a declining balance.3

In 1968, Congress introduced the Truth in Lending Act ("TILA") with the intent to provide a uniform disclosure law.4

The TILA disclosure is intended to provide a uniform cost of credit, particularly using the federally defined APR and finance charge, to allow consumers to ascertain comparable prices for competing credit offerings.5

Despite the intention of providing clear disclosures that allow consumers to comparison shop credit products, the disclosures did not have much impact because consumers could not understand the complex disclosures.6

Since enactment, the TILA disclosures have been amended and reworked several times, but the amendments have not dealt with the basic APR problem.7

When Congress enacted TILA, it was trying to provide a means to compare various credit programs by "annualizing" the cost of credit. By "annualizing" various fees on long term mortgage loans, consumers could see the comparative costs of competing credit programs being offered to them.

A 25 year mortgage loan with origination fees and points could be compared to a 30 year mortgage loan with different origination fees and points.

By dividing the various fees and points by the term of the loan and then adding them to the yearly interest rate, an APR could be arrived at that provided the consumer with valuable information on which to base a credit decision.

Comparing a 25 year loan and a 30 year loan works well. Even comparing a five year automobile loan to a three year automobile loan produces comparable results and APRs that are understandable to consumers.

However, when comparing loan products of substantially different lengths, the APR comparison loses its validity.

A fee divided by a 30 year term and the same fee divided by a three year term produces widely different results in the APR notwithstanding that the consumer may be paying exactly the same yearly interest rate and upfront fee.

The problem with an annualized rate disclosure is that on any credit transaction of less than a year, it grossly distorts the rate.8 These astronomical and fictional rates are resulting in misleading APR disclosures for borrowers, and rate cap legislation being introduced for lenders.

More and more credit programs are being offered over a period of less than one year. TILA requires that all fees be annualized in calculating the APR.9

This means that a fee charged on a one month loan must be multiplied by 12 in order to calculate the APR. As anyone can see, this artificially inflates the APR dramatically.

The consumer, of course, never pays the fee 12 times, but the required APR disclosure treats the fee as if it were paid 12 times. The APR becomes a meaningless number because it is based on an incorrect assumption.10

Thus, comparing the APR on a one month loan to the APR on a 30 year loan or even a three year loan is not only not meaningful, it is deceptive. Consumers do not understand this and Congress did not intend this result.

The same issue will arise in the business financing arena for anyone offering financing for less than one year. Certain business transactions, including sales-based financing transactions, often have terms of less than one year.

In addition to the short-term nature of these transactions, the APR disclosure also is not an accurate disclosure in these types of transactions because the payback period is unknown at the time of inception of the funding.

For example, if a customer is experiencing financial troubles, it will be afforded a longer time to submit its payments. Accordingly, there is no way to calculate the APR accurately at the time the financing is offered.

Consumer lenders are not the only entities that have to comply with providing the complex TILA disclosures.

The business lending and alternative finance industries now have to deal with TILA-like disclosures as California and New York have enacted laws that require providers of business financing to furnish certain disclosures to recipients at the time of extending a specific offer of business financing.

California law requires that specific business disclosures be provided to recipients of financing in amounts equal to or less than $500,000, and New York has enacted similar legislation that applies to business financing in amounts equal to or less than $2,500,000.11

The California and New York business disclosure laws require that the disclosures be provided for a variety of business financing transactions, including closed-end and open-end business financing, sales-based financing and factoring transactions.

The California disclosures generally require that the following information be disclosed:

(1) the total amount of funds provided (or amount financed);

(2) the total dollar cost of the financing;

(3) the term or estimated term;

(4) the method, frequency and amount of payments;

(5) a description of prepayment policies; and

(6) the total cost of the financing expressed as an annualized rate.12

The issue with providing New York and California disclosures in business financing transactions is that the terms of business financing transactions, especially the sales-based financing and factoring transactions, do not fit neatly in these disclosures.

The annualized rate disclosure issue also remains for any provider offering credit for less than one year. Since many business credit programs are under one year, a TILA approach will have a disproportionately negative impact on business credit.

The annualized rate disclosure will not provide borrowers an accurate representation of the cost of the business lending product.

The regulators in California appear to be grappling with creating regulations to implement the business disclosure laws, as the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation introduced proposed regulations on December 4, 2018, and final regulations have yet to be published.13

This struggle exemplifies that these TILA-like disclosure for business credit are not a "one size fits all." Instead of requiring the complex disclosures, including the annualized rate disclosure, a single simple disclosure that can work for all credit types should be used by credit providers.

People make decisions based on an actual payment amount that they can afford and not a percentage rate. Instead of burdensome and complicated disclosures, borrowers should receive a single disclosure requirement of a single metric: a "daily cost of funding per $100."

This disclosure reflects the dollar amount that the borrower will pay if they select that form of financing.

This single disclosure would allow borrowers of both consumer and business financing products to compare multiple products at once, including short-term loans, multi-year installment loans, revolving credit and merchant cash advances.

With a daily rate, all financing transactions can be compared on the same scale.

The amount of the "daily cost of funding per $100" disclosure would be determined pursuant to the following equation:

(C/TF ÷ # of days in funding term) × 100 = $x / day/$100.

The numerator, also referred to as the consideration ("C") equals the cost of obtaining funding.

This includes interest, fees and all closing costs, including any title insurance, appraisals, etc., imposed by the funding provider to grant funding to a borrower, even if the fee goes to an affiliate or other third party.

Consideration also equals the difference between the total repayment obligation of a funding recipient and the total funding provided by the funding provider.

The denominator, also referred to as the total funding provided by the funding provider ("TF") equals the total amount proposed to be advanced by the funding provider to a funding recipient.

In the case of an open-end commitment, an initial advance equal to the credit limit for one year (365 days) should be used.

If the funded amount is scheduled to vary over the funding period, then an average of the total funding provided by the funding provider over the funding period per schedule should be used.

To illustrate how the "daily cost of funding per $100" disclosure works for all types of funding, we will use a few examples.

First, in Merchant Cash Advance transaction, a funding company purchases $25,000 of a merchant's future credit card sales, to be repaid by 10% of the merchant's daily sales, in exchange for a one-time $20,000 cash payment.

The business funder assumes a repayment term of six months. The daily cost of funding per $100 is $0.1389. [$5,000/$20,000 ÷ 180 days) × 100 = $.1389 / day/$100]

Next, using a factoring agreement as an example, a funding company purchases $20,000 worth of Purchased Receivables ("PR") with an initial discount of 1.5% of the PR. The sum purchased (PR) is "due" before the next rate date (28 days after purchase).

If the remaining PR balance exceeds $0 on the next rate date after purchase, then an additional discount of 2% of the remaining purchased receivables is due to the creditor.

Assuming that the entire PR is paid by the due date, the daily cost of funding per $100 is $0.0536 / day. [$300/$20,000 ÷ 28) × 100 = $0.0536 / day/$100]

These two examples show that the daily cost of funding per $100 for the same amount of funding, but under different terms, is an accurate disclosure that recipients can rely on for comparing different types of funding.

The reason that we suggest a daily rate is to avoid this kind of misleading disclosure that results from an annualized calculation. With a daily rate, all financing transactions can be compared on the same scale.

The reason we suggest "per hundred" is to put the resulting number in cents without all of the decimals. This disclosure works across the industry's many different kinds of business financing offerings, as demonstrated above.

An APR disclosure simply is unworkable for many types of business financing transactions, as the New York and California regulators are figuring out.

Other solutions to the APR problem are certainly possible, including a monthly rate or charts and graphs for short-term financing.14

But those possible solutions are the subject of future writings. The bottom line is that the industry, legislatures and regulators need to come up with a disclosure that works for all credit offerings, not just some of them.

