Campbell creams soup-dispenser design patents in Fed Circ dispute

(Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co convinced the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday to invalidate a former contractor's soup-can dispenser design patents that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board had upheld twice.

The commercial success of Gamon Plus Inc's dispensers and other secondary considerations of non-obviousness weren't enough to show that the patents were valid, Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Kimberly Moore wrote for a three-judge panel.

A separate, nonprecedential Thursday ruling affirmed the validity of a Gamon utility patent covering its soup dispensers against another Campbell challenge.

Gamon's attorney Andrew Tiajoloff of Tiajoloff & Kelly said in an email that they were pleased with the utility-patent decision but "very disappointed" with the design-patent decision.

Campbell and its attorney Tracy Quinn of Holland & Knight didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Martin Pavane of the Davis Firm, an attorney for appellant Trinity Manufacturing, whose dispensers Campbell switched to and had been accused of infringing the patents.

Gamon sold nearly $31 million worth of its iQ Maximizer "gravity feed" soup-can dispenser to Campbell from 2002 to 2009, and Campbell installed them in nearly 17,000 stores. Campbell attributed increased sales during that time to the Maximizer, noting a "billboard effect" from part of the dispenser that displays a label.

Campbell began buying Trinity gravity-feed dispensers in 2008, and Gamon sued both companies and others for infringing its patents in 2015, in a case that is still ongoing. Campbell and Trinity petitioned the PTAB to invalidate the two design patents at issue in this case, and the board found them valid in 2017.

The PTAB upheld the patents for a second time after the Federal Circuit remanded the dispute in 2019. Moore, joined by U.S. Circuit Court Judges Sharon Prost and Kara Stoll, reversed that board decision in the precedential Thursday decision, finding the patents invalid based on an earlier display-rack design patent that made Gamon's obvious.

The board had found that Gamon's overall designs were similar to the prior art patent, but also that Gamon's patents weren't obvious, based largely on the commercial success of the iQ Maximizer. But Moore said there was no nexus between Gamon's patents and the Maximizer's commercial success because the product included "significant unclaimed functional elements" that weren't in its patents.

Moore rejected the board's finding that the Maximizer was "coextensive" with Gamon's design patents because the features the product didn't include were "insignificant to the ornamental design."

"This circular reasoning reflects a misunderstanding of the law," Moore said. "In determining co-extensiveness, the question is not whether unclaimed features are insignificant to a product's ornamental design. The question is instead whether unclaimed features are 'insignificant,' period."

Gamon also failed to show that the Maximizer's success was based on unique characteristics of its invention.

"Instead, it presented evidence that merely ties commercial success and praise to aspects of the label area that were already present in the prior art," Gamon said.

Evidence that Trinity copied the designs also wasn't enough to overcome the "strong evidence of obviousness," Moore said.

