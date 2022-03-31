Capri Sun pouch trademark lawsuit heads to trial

Packages of Capri Sun and Kool-Aid, brands owned by The Kraft Heinz Company, are seen in a store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firms Capri Sun said former licensor violated agreement with similar products

(Reuters) - Harvest Hill Beverage Co's American Beverage Corp will have to persuade a jury that it does not violate Capri Sun GmbH's trademark rights in its drink pouches, after a Manhattan federal judge on Thursday declined to throw out Capri Sun's infringement and breach-of-contract lawsuit against the company.

In a mixed, 152-page decision, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer also sided with ABC on several related Capri Sun claims and rejected Capri Sun's motion for a win before trial, finding a reasonable jury could decide for either company on the remaining claims.

Kraft Heinz distributes Capri Sun in North America. Verona, Pennsylvania-based ABC makes pouches for drinks including Juicy Juice and SunnyD.

ABC previously had a license to use Capri Sun's pouch design as part of the settlement of an earlier dispute with ABC's predecessor. Capri Sun's 2019 lawsuit said ABC terminated their agreement in 2018, and then breached it by making "confusingly similar" pouches without permission.

ABC argued that its pouches are not similar enough to Capri Sun's to violate its trademark rights or the contract.

Engelmayer said Thursday that neither party's case was strong enough to justify ruling on Capri Sun's trademark infringement and breach-of-contract claims before trial.

Engelmayer ruled for ABC on Capri Sun's claims that ABC violated its trademark rights in other ways and limited Capri Sun's potential infringement damages to recovering royalty payments, rejecting its request for ABC's profits from the pouches.

The companies and their attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is Capri Sun GmbH v. American Beverage Corp, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:19-cv-01422.

For Capri Sun: John Mancini of Mayer Brown

For ABC: Joshua Krumholz of Holland & Knight

