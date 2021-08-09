Car-sharing marketplace Turo files confidentially for U.S. IPO

REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Daimler AG-backed (DAIGn.DE) car-sharing marketplace Turo Inc on Monday confidentially filed paperwork with regulators for an initial public offering in the United States.

Turo is the latest to explore going public this year, after a string of debuts including SoftBank-backed Full Truck Alliance (YMM.N), electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc (LCID.O) and Plus, a self-driving truck technology startup.

In 2017, Daimler and South Korea's SK Holdings co-led a $92 million financing round in Turo, which is also backed by Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) venture capital arm, GV.

The round also featured Turo acquiring Daimler's peer-to-peer, car-sharing platform Croove.