CD&R-owned Core & Main eyes $7.5 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

July 13 (Reuters) - Maintenance services company Core & Main Inc said on Tuesday it was targeting a valuation of up to $7.5 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

Core & Main, which is looking to list on the New York Stock Exchange, is owned by investment funds tied to private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).

The private equity firm in 2017 bought the distributor of water, sewer, storm drain and fire protection products from HD Supply Holdings.

St. Louis, Missouri-headquartered Core & Main reported a 7% rise in net sales to $3.64 billion for the fiscal year ended Jan. 31.

The company is offering around 34.9 million shares, expected to be priced between $20 and $23 each, which would translate into an $802.3 million raise at the top end of that range.

CD&R will control about 79.6% of the total voting power of the company after the offering, Core & Main said in its filing.

Goldman Sachs & Co, Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters for the offering, following which Core & Main will start trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "CNM".