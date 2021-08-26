Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Centerra units file motion seeking penalties against Kyrgyzstan government

2 minute read

Signage is seen at the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Centerra Gold Inc's (CG.TO) units on Wednesday filed a motion in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court seeking penalties of $1 million a day against the Kyrgyzstan government, related to the seizure of the Canadian company's Kumtor gold mine.

Centerra Gold said in May, its Kyrgyzstan units Kumtor Gold Co (KGC) and Kumtor Operating Co (KOC) commenced bankruptcy proceedings in a U.S. court following nationalization of the miner's Kumtor gold mine by the former Soviet republic. read more

The government seized control of Kyrgyzstan's largest foreign investment project in May in a move challenged by Centerra Gold through international arbitration.

Kyrgyzstan has established enough evidence to press on with removing Centerra Gold from the Kumtor gold mine, the state security service and prosecutors said earlier this month.

The security service is investigating possible corruption in the deal that gave Centerra control over the country's biggest gold mine and subsequent amendments to the agreement. Centerra has denied all the allegations.

The motion filed by the Canadian miner on Wednesday also seeks an order staying the Kyrgyz government's efforts to dismiss the case. (https://bit.ly/3Befoib)

Attorneys for KGC and KOC will present this motion to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York at a hearing to be held on Sept. 15.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi
More from Reuters

Industry Insight

Industry Insight
How D&I leaders can drive change in law firms now
Industry Insight
ILTACON 2021: Hot takes on asking your CFO for a legal tech budget and cybersecurity’s worst practices
Industry Insight
What will it take to grow people and profits in a more agile legal environment?
Industry Insight
A new paradigm for on-boarding in a return-to-office phase