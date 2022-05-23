CFPB wins bid to seek restitution in CashCall case

Pedestrians pass the James R. Browning U.S. Court of Appeals Building, home of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in San Francisco, California February 7, 2017. On Tuesday afternoon, the court plans to hear arguments regarding President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries. REUTERS/Noah Berger

(Reuters) - The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau can renew its bid for $200 million in restitution from CashCall Inc over the lender's practices, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Monday.

Circuit Court Judge Eric Miller wrote for the court that a judge erred in rejecting the CFPB's attempt to make lender CashCall pay restitution for collecting on loans that flouted state interest rate limits.

The appeals court told U.S. District Judge John Walter to rethink whether the company should give up its net revenue from the loans. It did not decide whether restitution is appropriate or what the amount should be.

An attorney for CashCall did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Monday.

The CFPB sued CashCall in December 2013 over the lender's arrangement with a Native American-owned finance company, which CashCall believed allowed it to claim sovereign immunity from state usury laws.

CashCall ended that arrangement after state attorneys general began going after lenders who claimed sovereign immunity but were not members of the lending tribe. CashCall eventually paid tens of millions of dollars to settle with several states.

Miller, joined by U.S. Circuit Court Judges John Owens and Ryan Nelson, wrote on Monday that Walter had correctly found that CashCall's loans were subject to state, not tribal law, as the lender's relationship to the tribe was "entirely artificial."

However, the judge erred by holding that the CFPB could not seek restitution, the court said. Contrary to the judge's ruling, the CFPB was not required to show CashCall intended to defraud borrowers.

Walter had also pointed to the fact that borrowers received the money they borrowed, but that was not relevant to the CFPB's claim, the appeals court said.

The 9th Circuit also ruled to increase a $10.3 million fine against CashCall, saying the lender acted recklessly by continuing to collect on the loans after 2013 in spite of obvious signs they violated the law.

The resulting fine could top $30 million, as reckless violations come with higher penalties.

The case is Consumer Financial Protection Bureau v. CashCall Inc, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 18-55407 and 18-55479.

For the CFPB: Kristin Bateman

For CashCall: Reuben Cahn of Keller/Anderle

