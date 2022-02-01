Charter Communications beats Sprint lawsuit over video-on-demand patents

A Charter Communications company service van is pictured in Pasadena, California U.S., January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Charter's technology works differently than Sprint's, judge says

Sprint loses chance at repeat of $140 million jury win The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Cable giant Charter Communications Inc on Monday fended off a patent infringement lawsuit brought by T-Mobile's Sprint subsidiary in Delaware federal court over technology for using a smartphone to control streaming video on demand.

A judge found that Charter's technology works differently from the system outlined in Sprint Communication Co LP's patents.

Sprint's patents cover a video-on-demand system without a set-top box, while Charter's system uses a set-top box, U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sprint won more than $140 million from Charter's Time Warner in Kansas in 2017 for infringing different patents involving Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), which relates to relaying calls over the internet.

Sprint sued Charter in 2018 for infringing the video-on-demand patents at issue in Monday's ruling, alleging that the "Send-to-TV" feature of Charter's Spectrum Guide program infringed. It asked for money damages and an order blocking the sale of infringing Charter apps and services.

Andrews' ruling went against a magistrate judge's recommendation to deny Charter's request for summary judgment.

Charter declined to comment on the ruling. T-Mobile and its attorneys didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is Sprint Communications Co LP v. Charter Communications Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:18-cv-02033.

For Sprint: Trent Webb and Robert Reckers of Shook, Hardy & Bacon; and Stephen Kraftschik of Polsinelli

For Charter: Charles Verhoeven and Deepa Acharya of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan; and Kelly Farnan of Richards Layton & Finger

Read more:

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Charter appeal of Sprint patent verdict

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.