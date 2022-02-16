Chilean bank owner OKed to poll creditors on bankruptcy plan

Summary

(Reuters) - The part owner of Chilean bank Itaú Corpbanca on Wednesday obtained court approval to begin soliciting votes from creditors for its proposed Chapter 11 plan after a judge overruled a government attorney's concerns over the plan’s legal protections for non-bankrupt people and entities.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kate Stickles in Wilmington, Delaware signed off on disclosures from Corp Group Banking SA that will be sent to creditors who can vote on its liquidation plan. CGB, which owns about 26% of the bank and is controlled by Chilean billionaire Álvaro Saieh, filed for bankruptcy in June with nearly $2 billion in debt.

The Chapter 11 filing was precipitated by several years of falling share prices for Itaú Corpbanca. In June, noteholders took steps to freeze CGB's assets, which led to the bankruptcy filing. CGB has no operations and its only asset is its interest in Itaú Corpbanca. The bank itself is not in Chapter 11 and received a capital increase last year.

Under the proposed plan, senior creditors, including Itaú Corpbanca’s majority shareholder, Itaú Unibanco, would recover the collateral securing their debts. The plan would also set up a litigation trust for junior creditors.

Unsecured noteholders who say they’re owed $543.7 million are in line for approximately four cents on the dollar, according to court papers.

During a hearing on Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog, the U.S. Trustee, challenged the plan’s so-called nondebtor releases that would protect individuals, such as current and former officers, and affiliates of CGB. Timothy Fox argued for the U.S. Trustee that the releases are too broad and would be imposed on a "vast" range of creditors. Fox also asserted that the releases should not be deemed consensual if a creditor fails to actively opt out of them when voting on the plan.

Stickles said the breadth of the releases is an issue to be considered when the plan itself is up for approval and deemed the opt-out provision for the releases adequate.

The committee representing unsecured creditors in CGB’s bankruptcy resolved its issues with the disclosures before Wednesday’s hearing, but a lawyer for the group indicated that it may still raise concerns over “complex financial transactions” that, among other things, allowed Itaú Unibanco to take a controlling interest in the bank, which the committee called "catastrophic."

Creditors have until April 4 to vote on the plan. A hearing before Stickles to approve the plan will begin on April 11.

The case is In re Corp Group Banking SA, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 21-10969.

For CGB: Michael Torkin, Bryce Friedman and David Zylberberg of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett; and Pauline Morgan, Sean Greecher and Andrew Magaziner of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor

For the U.S. Trustee: Timothy Fox and Juliet Sarkessian

For the committee: Jamie Edmonson and Rachel Jaffe Mauceri of Robinson & Cole; and Glenn Siegel, Jason Alderson, Andrew Gallo and Christopher Carter of Morgan Lewis & Bockius

