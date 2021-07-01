Chilean bank shareholder secures bankruptcy protection in Delaware

A branch of the Itau bank is seen at Vina del Mar, Chile July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Noteholders moved to freeze holding company's assets in June

(Reuters) - The part owner of Chilean bank Itau Corpbanca on Thursday secured court approval in Delaware to fend off any potential creditor attempts to collect debts owed as it works to restructure in the U.S.

Corp Group Banking SA (CGB), represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, filed for Chapter 11 protection on June 25 to restructure nearly $2 billion in debt. That figure includes $500 million in bonds issued under New York law on which the company has defaulted. CGB, which is controlled by Chilean billionaire Alvaro Saieh, holds 26.2% of the bank’s common equity.

During a virtual hearing on Thursday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kate Stickles in Wilmington, Delaware, said she would approve what effectively serves as a comfort order to ensure that creditors outside the U.S. do not attempt to pursue litigation against CGB or try to collect debts owed.

While U.S. bankruptcy law automatically protects Chapter 11 debtors against such legal actions, that shield doesn’t exist in many other countries, prompting CGB to seek an order confirming that protection. However, non-bankrupt affiliates of CGB do not have the same protection.

The Chapter 11 filing was precipitated by several years of falling share prices for Itau Corpbanca. Recently, noteholders represented by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton filed papers seeking the appointment of an administrator and aiming to freeze the company’s assets, which led to the company’s bankruptcy filing. Luke Barefoot of Cleary said during Thursday’s hearing that certain noteholders are pursuing fraudulent conveyance claims against the company.

CGB said in court papers that the allegations have no merit.

The company has no operations and its only asset is its interest in Itau Corpbanca. CGB has around $13 million in cash on hand that it will use to fund the bankruptcy process.

CGB will return to the Delaware court on Aug. 12 for a follow-up hearing.

The case is In re Corp Group Banking SA, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 21-10969.

For CGB: Michael Torkin, Bryce Friedman, David Zylberberg and Ashley Gherlone of Simpson Thacher & Barlett and Pauline Morgan, Sean Greecher, Andrew Magaziner and Elizabeth Justison of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor

For the noteholders: Luke Barefoot of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

