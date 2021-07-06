China's Suning shares jump after restructuring eases debt concerns

A man wearing a face mask is seen inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building, China February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Companies Suning.Com Co Ltd See all

Xiaomi Corp See all

Haier Smart Home Co Ltd See all

Midea Group Co Ltd See all

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

BEIJING, July 6 (Reuters) - Shares in China's Suning.com (002024.SZ) jumped by a maximum 10% on Tuesday after the loss-making online retailer announced a restructuring plan that will see a state-backed fund become a major shareholder, easing investors' liquidity concerns.

Suning.com's chairman and biggest shareholder, Zhang Jindong, along with several other major shareholders, will sell a combined 17% stake to a local government-led fund that counts Alibaba Group and Xiaomi (1810.HK) as investors, according to an exchange filing.

The 8.8 billion yuan ($1.36 billion) deal, which the company said will leave it without a controlling shareholder, comes amid concerns over cash flow at Suning.com and its parent company, Suning Group.

Suning.com, which forecast a net loss of up to 3.2 billion yuan in the first half, needs to repay 15.8 billion worth of bonds this year.

The company's shares dropped to a decade low on June 15 when trading was halted pending announcement of a restructuring. The stock jumped the maximum 10% after trading resumed on Tuesday.

Suning.com said on Tuesday that the new fund, led by the government of Jiangsu Province and the city of Nanjing, will actively support its stable and healthy development. It said the local governments will provide emergency credit support as necessary.

Alibaba, which already owns roughly 20% of Suning.com through its Taobao unit, is an investor in the fund, as are major electronics makers Haier (600690.SS), Midea (000333.SZ), TCL (1070.HK) and Xiaomi (1810.HK).

($1 = 6.4595 Chinese yuan renminbi)