Chinese banks escape $150 mln sanctions at 2nd Circ. in Nike counterfeiting case

New York's separate entity rule may prevent order's application

Attempt to enforce freeze against banks delayed six years

(Reuters) - Six Chinese banks weren't liable for a potential $150 million in sanctions for failing to freeze the assets of hundreds of Nike counterfeiters, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday.

Next Investments LLC, which bought the rights to the $1.8 billion default award from Nike Inc, had failed to seek enforcement of the freeze against the banks for nearly six years before asking the court to hold them in contempt, U.S. Circuit Judge Michael Park wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel.

Next Investments and its attorney Robert Weigel of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sandy Weisburst of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, who represented five of the banks, said they were pleased with the decision.

Nike and its Converse Inc unit won the default judgment against more than 600 Chinese entities and individuals in 2015 in Manhattan federal court. U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin also issued orders restraining the defendants and "all persons acting in concert or in participation" with them from transferring their assets.

Nike sold its interest in the judgment to Next Investments LLC, a Houston-based unit of litigation finance firm Tenor Capital Management LP, in 2017. Next subpoenaed six Chinese banks with New York branches where the counterfeiters allegedly had accounts, and filed in 2019 to hold them in contempt for failing to comply with the asset restraining orders, requesting $150 million in compensatory damages.

Senior U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon rejected Next's motion in 2020 based in part on New York's separate entity rule, which treats U.S. branches of foreign banks as separate legal entities and kept the court from enforcing the freeze as to assets in China.

Next argued on appeal that the separate entity rule shouldn't be a "get-out-of-jail-free card" for enabling counterfeiting, among other things.

Park, joined by Senior Circuit Judge Jon Newman and Circuit Judge Steven Menashi, declined to hold the banks in contempt or enforce the order.

In addition to not seeking to compel the banks to comply with the orders for nearly six years, Nike and Next had "explicitly disclaimed" that they were seeking to enforce the orders against four of the banks, Park wrote.

The delay kept the court from ruling on the banks' proposed arguments that the orders didn't apply, and the contempt motion was an "improper vehicle for addressing the banks' substantial legal defenses" for the first time, Park said.

Park also declined to hold the banks in contempt because there was a "fair ground of doubt" as to whether the orders applied to them based on the separate entity rule.

"We need not decide whether the separate entity rule bars enforcement," Park said. "It is enough that Next fails to identify a legal principle that clearly subjects the Chinese branches to the asset restraints."

Adam Hoffinger of Greenberg Traurig, who represented the Agricultural Bank of China, said the decision "reaffirmed our conviction that our client had done nothing wrong and the action against it never should have been brought."

The case is Next Investments LLC v. Bank of China, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-602.

For Next Investments: Robert Weigel of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher

For the banks: Sandy Weisburst of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan; and Adam Hoffinger of Greenberg & Traurig

