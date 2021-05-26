Citing Grateful Dead, Delaware judge tosses GGP shareholder buyout claims

Law firms Simpson Thacher Bartlett See all

(Reuters) - When it comes to post-merger breach-of-duty claims by shareholders who allege they were shortchanged by conflicted board members in deals to sell their companies to controlling shareholders, Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights has heard it all before.

The vice chancellor of the Delaware Court of Chancery on Tuesday dismissed a suit by former shareholders of mall operator GGP Inc, which was bought out by the commercial real estate company Brookfield Property Partners LP in 2018. Shareholders had alleged that Brookfield — which rescued GGP from bankruptcy in 2009 and held a 35% stake in GGP shares at the time of the 2018 buyout — was a controlling shareholder and that both Brookfield and GGP board members breached fiduciary duties to other GGP investors.

Slights thoroughly analyzed the specific allegations in the voluminous complaint by plaintiffs' lawyers from Prickett, Jones & Elliott, Wolf Popper and the Law Office of Frank DiPrima. Obviously, as I’ll explain, he did not find shareholders’ claims to be compelling.

But his overriding message seemed to be that Delaware has already established the rhythm for cases in which plaintiffs allege that buyouts by a purported controlling shareholder are tainted by conflict. By now, his opinion suggested, the particular facts of any individual suit are just variations on the same old tune.

“As a species, human beings are instinctively attracted to rhythm. As a subspecies, corporate litigators are no different,” he wrote. “Plaintiffs’ allegations, and the defenses to them, summon the familiar rhythm of contemporary stockholder post-closing litigation in standard 4/4 time.” The judge quoted Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart: “In the beginning there was noise. Noise begat rhythm. And rhythm begat everything else.”

Delaware’s rhythm was set in two major rulings that instruct corporate board members on how to retain deference to their business judgment when a major shareholder wants to buy out other investors. In 2013’s In re MFW Shareholders Litigation, the Chancery Court laid out two prerequisites for the business judgment standard to apply to such deals: The target company must establish an independent special committee to protect the interests of minority shareholders and the deal must be approved by a majority of the minority shareholders. Then in 2015’s Corwin v. KKR Financial Holdings LLC, the Delaware Supreme Court confirmed that business judgment deference applies when fully informed minority shareholders vote to approve a controlling shareholder deal.

Defendants in the GGP case contested that Brookfield was a controlling shareholder. Slights agreed, in very direct language that clarifies Delaware’s test. The holder of a substantial but minority block of shares, he wrote, must either actually control the target’s board or dominate the deal process to be deemed a controlling shareholder. Brookfield did neither, Slights found.

To the contrary, the vice chancellor found that GGP followed In re MFW’s instructions to blunt Brookfield’s potential influence. GGP established a special committee to evaluate Brookfield’s initial buyout offer. The committee hired its own lawyers from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and financial advisors from Goldman Sachs. It rejected Brookfield’s initial offer, then pushed for revised terms while its advisors looked fruitlessly for an alternative bidder.

Shareholder lawyers claimed the GGP special committee was not independent because two of its five members had ties to Brookfield. Their most substantial argument was that one director on the committee was tainted because Brookfield had paved the way for her to be named the chancellor of Ryerson University. But plaintiffs' lawyers, Slights said, failed to show Brookfield had a role in Ryerson’s selection process. Their accusations of conflict, he said, “land beyond the bounds of reasonable conceivability.”

And besides, Slights said, it’s not enough to overcome MFW to allege that one or even two special committee members were conflicted. To defeat business judgment deference, he held, shareholders would have to show that the special committee as a whole was tainted – either because a majority of its members were conflicted or because a conflicted member dominated the group’s work.

Shareholders fared no better in attempting to show that Brookfield secretly controlled the deal process. They claimed, for instance, that the special committee agreed to breakup terms, including a $400 million breakup fee for Brookfield, that drove away other potential bidders. Slights was distinctly unimpressed: “Plaintiffs’ attempt to lay blame for the apparent lack of any modicum of third-party interest in GGP on this banal assortment of garden variety deal protections fails the reasonably conceivable test.”

Plaintiffs' lawyers had a backup theory in case the judge found Brookfield was not a controlling shareholder. Under MFW and Corwin, acquisitions involving a shareholder with a big chunk of shares are entitled to business judgment review when other investors vote to approve the deal. But in this case, they said, the GGP shareholder vote was tainted by inadequate proxy disclosures.

Shareholders alleged what Slights described as a “laundry list” of problems with the proxy disclosures, including alleged discrepancies between the proxy filing and corporate minutes that shareholders obtained through a books-and-records demand. But most of their contentions, the judge said, were “obviously deficient,” “nitpicking” or “unsupported speculation.”

If the vice chancellor had stuck with his theme of rhythm and noise, he might have said, in other words, that plaintiffs’ allegations sounded a lot like noise.

Shareholder lawyer Frank DiPrima said by email that he and co-counsel from Prickett Jones and Wolf Popper were reviewing the decision and had no additional comment.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges represented Brookfield. Simpson Thacher represented the GGP special committee. Sullivan & Cromwell was counsel to GGP’s former CEO.

