Cleary partner pay revealed in U.S. attorney nominee disclosure

Summary Breon Peace anticipated 'accelerated' Cleary retirement payment of between $1 million and $5 million

Clients at Cleary included major investment firms and banks

(Reuters) - Breon Peace, the Biden administration's pick to lead the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, disclosed earning more than $4 million from Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton since 2020, according to a financial statement released on Tuesday as part of his nomination.

Peace, a white-collar and regulatory enforcement partner at New York-based Cleary since 2007, provided legal services to clients including HSBC Bank PLC, BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc and Morgan Stanley. His disclosure showed other clients including American Airlines Inc, PricewaterhouseCoopers AG and Whirlpool Corp.

Financial disclosures are mandatory filings for many U.S. executive nominees, and they offer a roadmap of where regulatory and enforcement leaders could be required to recuse on matters involving a former law firm or client. Ethics rules generally say a lawyer must recuse for up to at least one year, absent a waiver, on matters involving a former client.

Peace's nomination, announced on Aug. 10, is pending at the Senate Judiciary Committee. No hearing date has been publicly set. Peace did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Tuesday.

The ethics disclosures said Peace, a member of the firm's executive committee, would receive "a lump sum accelerated retirement payment" and final partner share distribution before he starts his service as U.S. attorney. The disclosure provided an estimated range for the retirement payment of between $1 million and $5 million.

Federal disclosures showing Cleary compensation are comparatively rare, as few lawyers have left the firm in recent years for U.S. government or federal court positions.

Lewis Liman, a former Cleary partner who is now serving as a federal trial judge in Manhattan, reported receiving $3.5 million from the firm in 2016 and $2.8 million in 2017, according to an ethics disclosure he filed after his nomination.

Average profits per partner were up at Cleary in 2020 to $3.67 million and revenue per lawyer increased to $1.1 million, The American Lawyer reported in April.

The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York is headquartered in the New York borough of Brooklyn.

Peace, a native of New York, first joined Clearly in 1996 but left three years later for an assistant U.S. attorney post at the Eastern District U.S. Attorney's Office. He has served as a trustee of New York University School of Law since 2019.

"Despite his considerable legal success as an accomplished attorney and as a partner at one of the nation's top law firms, like me, Breon Peace is a Brooklyn boy at heart," U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in March, when he first recommended Peace for U.S. attorney in Brooklyn.

