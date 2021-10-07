Cloudflare escapes copyright claims from wedding-dress sellers

REUTERS/Mal Langsdon//File Photo

(Reuters) - Cybersecurity company Cloudflare Inc isn't liable for copyright infringement based on the services it provided to websites that allegedly posted photos owned by two wedding-dress sellers without permission, a San Francisco federal court has ruled.

Cloudflare's performance-improvement and security services didn't materially contribute to the asserted misuse of Mon Cheri Bridals' and Maggie Sottero Designs' pictures to sell knock-off dresses, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said Wednesday.

"We believe this is a win for the internet," a Cloudflare spokesperson said in a Thursday email. "The Plaintiffs were seeking a novel, and we think unfounded, award of damages that would have ignored important differences among online service providers."

Cloudflare's attorney Jedediah Wakefield of Fenwick & West didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the dress sellers or their attorney Robert Owens of Owens & Gach Ray.

Mon Cheri and Maggie Sottero sued San Francisco-based Cloudflare in 2018, alleging it helped facilitate a "massive Internet scheme" to advertise and sell counterfeit dresses by providing the sites with data caching, content delivery, and security services. Cloudflare's terms of service say it will investigate violations and terminate its business with repeat infringers, but the dress sellers said it ignored thousands of takedown notices to avoid losing infringers' business.

The sellers said they and other bridal-wear companies have successfully sued hundreds of counterfeit websites, but "it is so simple and inexpensive for a counterfeiter to set up a new domain and move its illegal business to a new site, that conventional efforts to address the problem are ineffectual."

Cloudflare argued in June that, unlike search engines and peer-to-peer networks that courts have found liable for contributory infringement, it doesn't help visitors find infringing material. It also said it couldn't take measures to prevent the alleged infringement.

Chhabria said Wednesday that Cloudflare wasn't responsible for the alleged infringement.

"Simply providing services to a copyright infringer does not qualify as a material contribution" to the infringement, Chhabria said. "Rather, liability in the internet context follows where a party facilitates access to infringing websites in such a way that significantly magnifies the underlying infringement," or if it provides "an essential step in the infringement process."

Chhabria said the dress sellers didn't show that Cloudflare's security services or improvements to website performance meet this standard.

"For example, the plaintiffs have not offered any evidence that faster load times (assuming they were faster) would be likely to lead to significantly more infringement than would occur without Cloudflare," Chhabria said.

Chhabria also said Cloudflare could possibly be liable if its security services made it more difficult to report infringement, but "here, the parties agree that Cloudflare informs complainants of the identity of the host in response to receiving a copyright complaint, in addition to forwarding the complaint along to the host provider."

