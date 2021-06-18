Coca-Cola, Monster win appeal of $9.6 million verdict over ‘Hansen’s’ rights

Bottles of Coca-Cola soft drinks on a grocery store shelf in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - A California appellate court tossed a $9.5 million jury verdict for heirs of juice magnate Hubert Hansen against Coca-Cola Co and Monster Beverage Co, which had allegedly misused Hansen’s publicity rights on their “Hansen’s” brand of drinks.

A San Diego trial court had incorrectly interpreted outside evidence to find that the Hubert Hansen Intellectual Property Trust owned his right of publicity when the jury should have weighed that evidence, Justice Richard Huffman of the California Court of Appeal, Fourth District wrote Thursday for a three-judge panel.

"The trial court and jury committed serious errors that severely prejudiced the defendants. Now that the appellate court has thrown out the judgment, my clients are looking forward to receiving a fair trial," Coca-Cola and Monster's lead counsel Marc Miles of Shook Hardy & Bacon said in a Friday email.

The trust's attorneys, John Morris of Higgs Fletcher & Mack and Bassil Hamideh of the Hamideh Firm, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hubert Hansen founded a juice company in Los Angeles in 1935, which his children and grandchildren carried on after his death in 1951. Through a series of transactions, Hansen Beverage -- a subsidiary of Unipac Corp that later became Monster -- acquired the businesses run by Hansen's descendants, and began using Hubert's name and story to market juice, lemonade, and other drinks in 2011.

Corona, California-based Monster Beverage Co sold assets that included the Hansen brand to Coca-Cola in a 2015 deal estimated to be worth $2.1 billion. After the deal was announced, Hansen family members formed the Hubert Hansen Intellectual Property Trust, which sued Monster and Coke in 2016 for misappropriating his right of publicity.

The trust claimed that nobody in the Hansen family gave Monster or Coke permission to use his name and life story. Monster and Coke argued that they received Hansen's right of publicity through the descendant companies' asset transfers to Monster.

Judge Timothy Taylor ruled that the trust owned 90 percent of Hansen's publicity rights, and a jury found that Coke and Monster had violated them and awarded the trust approximately $9.6 million in damages.

Huffman reversed the judgment and remanded the case, finding Taylor improperly made credibility determinations on conflicting evidence and expert testimony in interpreting asset transfer agreements that he ruled didn't grant Hansen's publicity rights to Coke and Monster.

"Such decisions are the province of the jury," Huffman said, joined by Justices Judith Haller and Truc Do.

Language in the Hansen companies' asset transfers to Monster referred to "intellectual property" or "intangible personal property," and could be read to transfer Hansen's right of publicity even though they didn't specifically include the phrase "right of publicity," Huffman said.

Huffman said Taylor's ruling placed Coke and Monster "at a severe disadvantage in presenting their case to the jury."

"As the parties agreed before trial, if Appellants' urged interpretation of the contracts prevailed in phase one, Respondents' case was over," Huffman said. "Thus, any error in interpreting the contracts is of paramount importance."

The case is Hansen v. Coca-Cola Co., California Court of Appeal, Fourth District, No. D077588.

For the trust: John Morris of Higgs Fletcher & Mack and Bassil Hamideh of the Hamideh Firm

For Coca-Cola and Monster: Marc Miles of Shook Hardy & Bacon