Cohen Milstein seeks $313K after judge rebukes Paul Weiss

(Reuters) - Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll has asked a Washington, D.C., federal judge to award the plaintiffs firm more than $313,800 in attorney fees and expenses arising from a sanctions fight that resulted in the court publicly rebuking a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison former partner.

The sanctions dispute unfolded just as Alex Oh, the Paul Weiss partner, had been tapped to lead the enforcement division at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. She has since left the SEC post but has not returned to the firm.

Cohen Milstein said in its filing late Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that the firm spent 236 hours litigating the sanctions matter.

The dustup, tied to a compelled witness deposition, occurred in the firm's long-running international human rights case against Exxon Mobil Corp. Lawyers from Paul Weiss represent Exxon.

Washington-based Cohen Milstein disclosed hourly rates of between $505 and $1,045 for the associates and partners who billed on behalf of Indonesian citizens who are plaintiffs.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth in May sanctioned Paul Weiss and Oh over the February 2021 witness deposition in Doe v. Exxon. The judge ordered Paul Weiss to pay expenses incurred as part of the sanctions litigation.

Cohen Milstein lawyers had disputed assertions in court filings from Oh and the Paul Weiss team that Cohen Milstein attorneys were "unhinged" and "agitated and combative" at the deposition.

Oh had been a lead Paul Weiss partner on the case before Chairman Gary Gensler of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission named her the agency's new enforcement director on April 22. Oh resigned six days later from the post, citing an undisclosed "development" from her time in private practice that is widely believed to be the Exxon case.

A lawyer for Oh, Geoffrey Klineberg, a Washington partner at Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick, didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment. A representative from Paul Weiss also did not return a request for comment.

"Ms. Oh has sincerely apologized for her conduct; Paul Weiss has also apologized. Both should have known better than to impugn another attorney's character without reviewing the entire record. And neither should have made those accusations without evidentiary support," Lamberth wrote in May. "The court cannot allow such misconduct to occur without at least rebuking counsel."

The case is Doe v. Exxon, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 01-cv-1357.

For the plaintiffs: Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll; Schonbrun Seplow Harris Hoffman & Zeldes; and International Rights Advocates

For Exxon: Jaren Janghorbani and Justin Anderson of Paul Weiss