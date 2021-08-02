Colombian consumer lending unit seeks bankruptcy protection in Delaware

Signage is seen at the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - The U.S.-based unit of a Latin American-focused consumer loan servicer has filed for bankruptcy protection in Delaware looking to sell its Colombian assets.

Alpha Latam Management LLC, represented by White & Case, and certain affiliates filed for Chapter 11 on Sunday evening with $768 million in debt. ALM, an affiliate of Mexico’s Alpha Holding SA de CV, says its financial strain was the result of a series of accounting errors revealed earlier this year that caused creditors to declare defaults, effectively cutting off its access to necessary financing, as well as “variability” in loan collections.

The bankrupt entities, which control Colombian operations and do not include the Mexican affiliates, will hold their first bankruptcy court hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kate Stickles on Tuesday. They will seek interim approval of a $45 million loan from existing noteholders represented by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton.

The Alpha business began in 2011 as a loan provider for low-income people and small businesses in Mexico and expanded over the years to Colombia. Many of its loans are repaid through payroll deductions. As of May 31, the company had 36,800 of those loans outstanding, totaling around $174 million.

In April, Alpha Holding reported accounting errors for its 2018 and 2019 financials, including errors in its derivative positions and allowance for loan losses. The announcement led some creditors to issue default notices, which prevented the company from raising capital to continue originating new loans, according to court papers.

Facing a cash crunch, the company stopped making new loan originations and skipped an interest payment on its senior unsecured notes that was due on June 19. It also laid off more than 70 employees in Mexico and Colombia.

The bankrupt entities employ 262 people.

ALM is aiming to conduct an auction for its Colombian loan portfolio in the next three months. The bankrupt entities have been in talks with potential buyers over the last few months.

The case is In re Alpha Latam Management LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 21-11109.

For the debtors: John K. Cunningham, Richard Kebrdle and Philip Abelson of White & Case; and Mark Collins and John Knight of Richards, Layton & Finger