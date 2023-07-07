Fees in 'merger tax' cases now harder to snag in Delaware Chancery Court

(Reuters) - More than seven years after Delaware Chancery Court clamped down on fees for plaintiffs' lawyers in immaterial M&A challenges, Chancery’s top judge has issued a new ruling that is explicitly intended to discourage unwarranted “merger tax” suits.

Those cases, wrote Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick in Anderson v. Magellan Health, Inc., are “still a problem,” even though, after Chancery's landmark 2016 Trulia decision, shareholder lawyers have mostly migrated out of Delaware to file lawsuits challenging big M&A deals. Resolving deal tax cases isn’t as costly a proposition as it once was for corporations, McCormick said, and the litigation isn’t as big of a scourge for Chancery Court as it was before Trulia. But merger tax litigation, she wrote, “continues to plague Delaware corporations.”

So McCormick tightened the test for fees for the lawyers who file these cases in two ways. The chancellor repudiated her own previous holding in 2016’s In re Xoom Corporation, which permitted mootness fees to plaintiffs' lawyers who prodded companies to add deal proxy disclosures that were in any way helpful to shareholders. Going forward, McCormick said, she will award mootness fees only when the additional proxy disclosures are "plainly material." That’s a higher bar than Xoom’s “helpful” standard.

McCormick also said courts considering shareholders' fee requests should be wary of overvaluing the benefits of loosened deal restrictions.

This holding takes a bit of explaining. In 2011’s In re Compellent Technologies Inc., Vice Chancellor Travis Laster awarded shareholder lawyers $2.3 million for forcing the company to modify several provisions that discouraged competing bidders from submitting offers after Compellent had agreed to accept a bid from Dell. Laster reasoned that the loosened restrictions benefited the company by increasing the likelihood of a topping bid, and that plaintiffs' lawyers were entitled to fees based on that benefit. Laster offered a complex methodology for calculating the appropriate fee.

In the Magellan case, shareholder lawyers from Weiss Law had argued that under Laster’s formula from Compellent, they were due $1.1 million for forcing Magellan to waive standstill agreements with three potential suitors after the mental health care company agreed to a $2.2 billion offer from insurer Centene. A topping bid, Weiss Law said, might have added more than $200 million to the deal price. And even if the standstill waivers they obtained only increased the likelihood of a topping bid by 3.6%, that amounted to a benefit of almost $8 million to the company.

McCormick said their calculations were “muggle magic.” But more importantly, she said their wizardry omitted a crucial caveat from the Compellent decision: The fee award is supposed to reflect the court's qualitative assessment of the extent to which any increased likelihood of a topping bid is due directly to plaintiffs' litigation.

The impact of plaintiffs' efforts, she said, isn’t merely a matter of calculation, in which the waiver of a particular variety of standstill agreement is worth a pre-set amount in fees for shareholder lawyers. McCormick said Compellent should be read not as a formula but as a flexible methodology, “anchored in the real world,” for evaluating loosened deal restrictions.

“The best approach to Compellent is common sense and responsible usage,” the chancellor said. “When a Compellent analysis is supported by multiple reliable data sources and sound reasoning, a court might find it useful. By contrast, where a Compellent analysis magically generates a sizeable award, a court should be skeptical.”

You’re surely by now wondering how much McCormick awarded to Weiss Law and its Delaware counsel from Bielli & Klauder.

As you've probably surmised, it was not $1.1 million.

The chancellor said that the standstill waivers Weiss Law obtained were, in the real world, worthless. There was virtually no chance that the three potential bidders who were released from standstills would have offered a better price to Magellan than the Centene offer, since all of them had already declined to bid. Shareholder lawyers deserved no fees for the waivers, she said.

Magellan did issue additional disclosures about the standstills. The disclosures probably weren’t material to shareholders, McCormick said. But under the Xoom test, they were marginally helpful. So the chancellor awarded shareholder lawyers $75,000 – which is less, she noted, than plaintiffs' lawyers’ lodestar billings.

That amount, she said, should send an unmistakable signal: “These sorts of cases are not worth the attorneys’ time.”

Michael Rogovin of Weiss Law declined to comment on the ruling. Magellan, which was represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, did not respond to my query.

McCormick took the trouble of issuing a written opinion because of the policy concerns raised by two law professors, Minor Myers of the University of Connecticut and Sean Griffith of Fordham University. Myers and Griffith, in an amicus brief filed by Anthony Rickey of Margrave Law, called on the chancellor to use the Magellan case to renounce or drastically revise Compellent framework, which they said was being abused by plaintiffs' lawyers. They also proposed severe limits on fees for lawyers who sue and settle on behalf of individual shareholders, without undergoing the rigors of appointment as lead counsel and class certification.

McCormick opted against those proposals. As I told you, the chancellor said Compellent’s reasoning can be helpful to courts, although judges should be leery about blithely accepting “magical” fee calculations. She also said that requiring plaintiffs' lawyers to be named leads or to win class certification would be a waste of court resources.

But the judge said Griffith and Myers, who did not respond to my email query, had offered “highly persuasive” evidence that the M&A bar and courts outside of Delaware need a reminder that Chancery Court remains concerned about unwarranted deal tax litigation.

The Magellan opinion, McCormick said, is just that reminder: “Where lawsuits are not worth much,” she wrote, “plaintiffs’ counsel should not be paid much.”

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.