It's getting easier for plaintiffs to pick where to sue internet retailers

(Reuters) - If you are an internet retailer that delivers products to the West Coast of the U.S., now would be a good time to find yourself regular local counsel.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Wednesday in Herbal Brands Inc. v. Photoplaza, Inc. that Arizona courts have specific personal jurisdiction to hear Herbal Brands’ trademark infringement claims against several New York-based internet retail defendants because the defendants routinely sell and deliver physical products to purchasers in Arizona.

The 9th Circuit has previously held that the mere operation of an interactive website is not sufficient jurisdictional justification. But Herbal Brands accused Photoplaza and related defendants not just of selling unauthorized Herbal health and wellness products via Amazon storefronts but also of delivering those allegedly damaged and defective products across the country, including to Arizona purchasers.

The delivery of a physical product, wrote 9th Circuit Judge Susan Graber for a panel that also included Judges Richard Clifton and Morgan Christen, is conduct “expressly aimed at the forum state,” and thus sufficient to establish the forum’s jurisdiction.

The appeals court declined to specify if a lone delivery is enough to justify a forum’s jurisdiction, instead directing lower courts to focus on whether the delivery is part of the defendant’s routine business operation or is a truly one-off event. Trial court judges, the 9th Circuit said, can still exercise their discretion to dismiss suits if they believe it would be “unreasonable” to claim jurisdiction.

“If, for example, a Maine resident ran a small business selling New England-themed keychains and made a sale to an Arizona resident, the seller may be able to argue successfully that it would not be reasonable to hale him into court in Arizona because of the limited nature of his purposeful interjection into Arizona's affairs or the excessive burden associated with defending himself in the forum,” Graber wrote. “But those hypothetical facts are not the facts of this case.”

The 7th Circuit reached a similar conclusion in last year's NBA Properties, Incorporated v. Hanwjh, which involved trademark claims against a Chinese retailer that sold allegedly counterfeit NBA-branded apparel via Amazon. The 7th Circuit also focused on the defendant’s willingness and capacity to ship products to Illinois purchasers. It didn’t matter, the appeals court said, that the only Illinois purchase cited by the NBA licenser was initiated by the plaintiffs themselves, presumably to establish jurisdiction.

The 2nd Circuit has also said, way back in 2010’s Chloe v. Queen Bee of Beverly Hills, LLC, that the single act of shipping a product – in this case, an allegedly counterfeit Chloe handbag -- to New York sufficed to give New York specific personal jurisdiction over a California-based online retailer that allegedly engaged in extensive business activity in New York. As in the 7th Circuit’s NBA Properties case, the 2nd Circuit was not concerned that the crucial delivery was initiated by the plaintiff (actually, by an administrative assistant at one of Chloe’s outside law firms) for the purpose of claiming jurisdiction.

But not every appeals court agrees with the 2nd, 7th and 9th Circuits, as the 9th Circuit noted in the Herbal Brands decision. The 8th Circuit said in 2022’s Brothers and Sisters in Christ, LLC v. Zazzle, Inc. that an online retailer’s delivery to a Missouri resident of a single tee shirt with an allegedly infringing slogan was not sufficient to establish Missouri’s jurisdiction.

The 5th Circuit seems inclined to agree with the 8th Circuit. The court answered an easier question in 2021’s Admar International, Incorporated v. Eastrock, L.L.C., ruling that online retailers can’t be haled into court in every state simply by operating a website that allows customers across the country to place orders. Then, in a footnote, the court added that the “delivery of a single $13 product to Louisiana” wouldn’t be sufficient to establish Louisiana’s jurisdiction. The footnote is dicta, but, as the 9th Circuit noted on Wednesday, it suggests the 5th Circuit's view on the issue.

Defense lawyers in the Herbal Brands case told me by email that the U.S. Supreme Court will eventually have to figure out the difficult question of where online retailers can be sued. The 9th Circuit, said Serge Krimnus and Andrew Bochner of Bochner IP “did not even attempt to reconcile the circuit split as to the issue at hand: whether nationwide sales of a physical product to a consumer via an interactive website constitutes ‘express aiming’ at every state.” Krimnus and Bochner said they’re considering next steps for their clients.

Herbal Brands’ counsel for oral arguments at the 9th Circuit, Daniel Wucherer of Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease, said in an email statement that he and his client "appreciate the court’s conclusion that trademark owners and other parties harmed by online sales need not travel across the country to file suit when an online seller is selling products into the plaintiff’s state." Wucherer also said it's difficult to predict when or whether the Supreme Court will take up the issue of jurisdiction for suits against online retailers.

Wucherer noted that the China-based defendant from the 7th Circuit’s NBA case petitioned the court for review last November, citing the 7th Circuit’s disagreement with the 5th and 8th Circuits. The justices declined to hear the case.

The 9th Circuit’s new Herbal Brands ruling arguably deepens the split but could also be viewed as a route to consensus by focusing on defendants’ willingness and ability to deliver products to the forum state rather than on the particular number of sales and deliveries that suffices to establish jurisdiction.

Businesses care a lot about where they can be sued, as you know from the brisk amicus action at the Supreme Court in two big recent jurisdictional cases, Mallory v. Norfolk Southern Railway Co. and Ford Motor v. Montana Eighth Judicial District. Defendants in the Herbal Brands case warned the 9th Circuit that e-commerce will suffer if plaintiffs can sue online retailers wherever they want.

But within reasonable bounds, that’s now the rule in three circuits, with momentum building for plaintiffs.

