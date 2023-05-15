Lawyers suing Oracle draw judge's reproach for arguments with 'odor of denigrating' women

Companies

Companies Law Firms Oracle Corp Follow















(Reuters) - (The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

A Delaware judge delivered a gut-punch to plaintiffs lawyers when he sided on Friday with Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) founder Larry Ellison and co-CEO Safra Catz in a long-running case accusing them of overpaying for NetSuite Inc to score a big payday for Ellison.

But that wasn’t the only blow: The judge also took a swipe at law firms Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Friedlander & Gorris for theorizing that Oracle board member Renee James, a onetime president at Intel Corp who chaired the special board committee that negotiated the $9.3 billion deal to acquire NetSuite in 2016, was not independent because she needed Ellison’s help to advance her career.

That theory, wrote Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock of the Delaware Chancery Court, was not just “strongly disproved” by the evidence at trial but also seemed to have a misogynistic subtext.

Glasscock’s exact language: Plaintiffs’ arguments, he said, “had some odor of denigrating the abilities of women executives to succeed based on their merits.”

To be sure, the judge made that observation just in a footnote in Friday's decision. But in a way, his criticism was all the more remarkable because it was extraneous. Plaintiffs' lawyers already agreed last December to dismiss claims against James after the judge said at a post-trial hearing that he planned to enter judgment for her. Glasscock nevertheless considered it necessary to call out shareholders' suggestion that James was beholden to Ellison.

Plaintiffs' lawyer Joel Friedlander refuted the judge’s criticism in an email statement. “We stand by the arguments we made regarding Ms. James, which were based on the trial evidence, none of which is referenced in the vice chancellor’s opinion,” the statement said.

Friedlander also said that he and Robbins Geller intend to appeal Glasscock’s ruling that Ellison and Catz are not liable to the company for the NetSuite deal, citing “serious legal and factual issues.”

James’ counsel from Sidley Austin and Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell did not respond to my query. Their post-trial brief emphasized that James, who is currently the CEO of semiconductor company Ampere Computing LLC, is a highly accomplished, well-connected tech industry veteran who did not need to curry favor from Ellison – or, for that matter, Catz – to fulfill her ambitions.

Latham & Watkins, which represented Catz and Ellison, said in an email statement that Glasscock's ruling is a “complete vindication” for their clients after years of “baseless” litigation.

Plaintiffs, as you may recall, alleged that Ellison, who owned nearly 40% of NetSuite's shares in addition to a 28% stake in Oracle, used his outsized influence at Oracle to push the board into a deal that suited his interests — but not those of Oracle shareholders. Catz, according to plaintiffs, helped Ellison because she regarded him as her boss. Plaintiffs' lawyers accused both of them of breaching their duties to shareholders in a deal controlled by Ellison.

In 2019, two years after shareholders first filed their derivative claims, Oracle’s board made the extremely unusual decision to authorize shareholders to pursue the case on behalf of the company. Friday’s ruling followed a 10-day trial last fall.

Glasscock thoroughly repudiated shareholders' theories. He concluded that Ellison was not a controller and that neither he nor Catz breached their fiduciary duties.

Ellison recused from both sides of the deal in deference to the Oracle board, Glasscock said. And despite shareholders' portrayal of Catz as an Ellison surrogate, Glasscock said, the evidence showed her to be a tough dealmaker who was willing to walk away from the NetSuite acquisition if NetSuite demanded too high a price.

James’ relationship with Ellison (and Catz) figured into Glasscock’s analysis of whether Ellison secretly controlled the NetSuite transaction. As I mentioned, Oracle had appointed a three-member special committee to oversee the deal in light of Ellison's conflict. Shareholders did not contest the independence of former U.S. secretary of defense Leon Panetta, who was also on the board's special committee, and dismissed claims against committee member George Conrades in December 2019. That left shareholders with only one way to cast doubt on the special committee's work: by challenging the independence of James, its chair.

Several months before the trial last fall, Glasscock granted summary judgment to James on plaintiffs’ claims that she had breached her fiduciary duty to Oracle shareholders. But the judge left open the question of James' independence, holding that during the time that James served on the Oracle special committee, she was pursuing a potential Oracle investment in a new company.

James had been passed over for the CEO job at Intel in 2015, Glasscock said, and the pre-trial evidentiary record showed that she was still hoping to head a tech company. The judge said he wasn’t convinced that shareholders would be able to show after trial that James was beholden to Ellison and Catz, but that the inference was reasonable.

Plaintiffs' lawyers do not seem to have made any issue of James’ gender in their filings. Their opening post-trial brief mentioned only that she and Catz “regularly discussed ‘women’s career issues,” citing Catz’s deposition testimony. Shareholders' response to James’ post-trial brief repeated that assertion but placed far more emphasis on why, in their view, James' testimony showed that she regarded “proximity to Ellison and Catz” as the key to CEO ambitions. (The brief argued that Oracle did, in fact, prove crucial to James’ career: The company has invested more than $850 million in Ampere, where James is CEO.)

James’ counsel did not suggest in their post-trial briefing that shareholder lawyers had asked sexist questions. Their brief argued that James was not plotting to advance her career when she served on the Oracle special committee but was spending time with her family and merely holding down a couple of "low-demand" posts to stay current in the industry. Shareholders had vastly exaggerated the 2016 investment pitch she floated to Catz, James said, and she hadn't even conceived of Ampere until 2017, long after Oracle’s NetSuite deal.

But something at trial or in post-trial briefing prompted Glasscock to make a note of that “odor” from shareholders’ careerist depiction of James. Now it’s up to plaintiffs lawyers to clear the bad smell.

Read more:

NetSuite execs are off the hook in groundbreaking Oracle derivative case

Oracle shareholders claim coverup as Ellison, Catz balk at discovery

Oracle directors: Shareholders can go ahead with billion-dollar derivative suit

Reporting by Alison Frankel; editing by Leigh Jones











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.