Salesforce can't dodge child sex trafficking claims, appeals court says

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday that business software provider Salesforce (CRM.N) must face sex trafficking allegations from an alleged victim who contends Salesforce knew or should have known that its client Backpage.com was engaged in the trafficking of children.

A divided 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals took an expansive view of the law imposing civil liability on those who participate in a child sex trafficking venture. The majority concluded that the plaintiffs – alleged victim G.G., who was trafficked after running away from home when she was 13, and her mother, Deanna Rose – were not required to show that Salesforce was specifically aware of Backpage advertisements that led to G.G.'s victimization but only that the software company knew or should have known that Backpage was earning significant profits from sex traffickers.

Otherwise, wrote Judge David Hamilton in the majority opinion, a company like Salesforce could “simply bury its head in the sand with respect to individual victims” in order to evade responsibility for providing tailored services to the most “egregious” traffickers.

“In other words, the larger the sex-trafficking venture, the less likely a victim would be able to prove sufficient knowledge,” Hamilton wrote. “Nothing in the statutory text requires such an odd result.”

Hamilton and Judge Doris Pryor also found that Salesforce is not shielded by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects online publishers from claims based on third-party content. The trial court, U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood of Chicago, had held otherwise, dismissing G.G.’s suit because Section 230 barred her claims. But the 7th Circuit majority said that Salesforce cannot invoke Section 230 because G.G.’s lawsuit is based on the company’s own alleged conduct, not content posted by others.

“Salesforce's job was, in part, to help Backpage reach more customers, both in the form of sex traffickers and purchasers of commercial sex,” Hamilton wrote. “In a sense, Salesforce helped Backpage find more sex-trafficking contractors. Plaintiffs' allegations therefore do not treat Salesforce as a publisher or speaker even if Backpage's publishing played a critical role in causing G.G.'s ultimate injury.”

In a dissenting opinion, Judge Thomas Kirsch agreed with Salesforce’s argument that it cannot be liable to G.G. because she failed to allege its knowledge of her trafficking. The majority’s contrary ruling that plaintiffs need only to allege that defendants knew or should have known more broadly about the sex trafficking venture, Kirsch said, “would extend civil liability to nearly every company and individual who did regular and personalized business with Backpage after it faced public allegations of sex trafficking.”

Salesforce’s lawyers at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher did not respond to my query. The company did not respond to a query sent to its investor relations department.

Salesforce's primary argument at the 7th Circuit was that it is shielded by Section 230. It also argued that G.G. failed to allege that the company participated in or profited from a sex trafficking venture or that Salesforce knew G.G. was being trafficked.

G.G. and her mother are represented by Bracewell and Meyers & Flowers. Warren Harris of Bracewell, who argued the case before the 7th Circuit, said by email that his clients are gratified by the ruling. "G.G. looks forward to having her day in court,” Harris said.

Salesforce had urged the appeals court to follow a recent series of rulings in which courts have rejected sex trafficking claims against hotels and hotel franchisers because individual plaintiffs failed to allege that hotel defendants knew or should have known of their specific victimization.

The 7th Circuit majority, however, said that G.G.’s allegations against Salesforce were framed differently than claims in some of the hotel lawsuits. G.G., Hamilton explained, asserted that Salesforce engaged in a “long-term contractual relationship” with Backpage, as part of a commercial venture that violated the anti-trafficking statute.

Moreover, the 7th Circuit said, G.G. alleged that Salesforce did not merely sell standard products to Backpage. If her suit had only accused Salesforce of selling off-the-shelf software to Backpage, her allegations might not have sufficed, Hamilton wrote, since “participation” in a sex trafficking venture requires more than providing a common product or service, such as furniture or telephone lines or pizza, to a trafficker. As the majority opinion pointed out, the 7th Circuit has itself rejected cases accusing web hosting businesses and credit card companies of sex trafficking simply because alleged traffickers used their services.

But G.G. claimed that Salesforce should have known that Backpage was engaged in illegal conduct when it began providing software and consulting to the website in 2013 – several years after state and federal officials publicly accused the site of being a haven for sex traffickers. She also alleged that Salesforce worked closely with Backpage to develop “tailored” software, data services, marketing and operational support.

The 7th Circuit majority cited G.G.’s claim that Backpage's revenue rose dramatically between 2013 and 2015, from $71 million to nearly $350 million, almost all of it generated from adult advertising. Salesforce only ceased working with Backpage, the opinion noted, when it was shut down by the federal government in 2018.

As the 7th Circuit majority repeatedly acknowledged, because it was reviewing Salesforce’s motion to dismiss the case based on the pleadings, it was required to accept G.G.’s allegations as true, which meant that its opinion “says harsh things about Salesforce contributing to sex-trafficking, including trafficking of minors.”

Salesforce, in other words, will still have an opportunity to contest what the appeals court called “the objective truth” of G.G.’s allegations later in the case.

But thanks to the 7th Circuit, G.G. and her mother will have their chance to prove if they're telling the truth -- and whether the software company should be held accountable.

