SEC punts on whether syndicated loans are securities, in closely watched appeal

(Reuters) - The $2.5 trillion syndicated loan market has been on edge for nearly two years thanks to an appellate case that could expose some of these private deals to new scrutiny under state and federal securities regulations. Law firm alerts have gone so far as to call the appeal an “existential threat” to the entire syndicated loan market.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission might have quelled the market's concerns this week with a single amicus brief. Indeed, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals asked the SEC in March to submit a brief expressing its views on the crucial question of whether the syndicated loans at issue in its case are securities specifically because the appeals court wanted to hear from the SEC before reaching a decision with huge policy implications.

The SEC chose to leave the market dangling.

On Tuesday, the agency submitted a letter to the 2nd Circuit, informing the court that it was unable to provide the court with an opinion on whether the $1.8 billion syndicated loan at issue in the 2nd Circuit case, Kirschner v. JPMorgan Chase, is a security.

A bit of background: Syndicated loans are financings by a group of lenders to a single borrower. Over the last couple of decades, loan syndicates have come to include not just banks but also hedge funds and institutional investors.

In the Kirschner case at the 2nd Circuit, the trustee who represents about 400 investors that participated in a loan syndicate for medical testing lab Millennium contends that loan syndicate notes have many of the attributes of high-yield bonds and should be similarly regulated as securities.

The trustee, Marc Kirschner, sued JPMorgan and the other banks that put together the syndicate after Millennium entered Chapter 11 as a result of a big False Claims Act settlement with the U.S. Justice Department and a bad result in litigation brought by a rival. The trustee accused the banks of breaching state securities laws by misleading investors about Millennium's business risks.

U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe of Manhattan dismissed the trustee’s claims, including state-law securities claims, in 2020. Among other things, Gardephe held that under the 2nd Circuit’s 1992 interpretation of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1990 test for when notes qualify as securities, the Millennium syndicate loan notes were not securities.

McKool Smith, which represents the trustee pursuing claims on behalf of the syndicate’s members, appealed. It argued (again, among other things), that the trial judge should at least have waited for a full evidentiary record before tossing the securities claims. The banks, represented by Sullivan & Cromwell, countered that under 2nd Circuit precedent, it’s clear as a matter of law that the loan notes are not securities.

The banks’ arguments were echoed in an amicus brief from business groups including the Loan Syndications and Trading Association and the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association. The groups said that defining the Millennium notes as securities would “upend the settled expectations of borrowers and lenders and wreak havoc in the vitally important market for syndicated loans.”

Second Circuit judges Jose Cabranes, Joseph Bianco and Michael Park heard oral arguments on March 23. After the argument, the court issued an order inviting the SEC to submit an amicus brief in light of “the importance of the issue, the parties’ diverging positions and the policy implications that would result from our resolution of this case.”

The SEC unquestionably treated the 2nd Circuit’s order as an opportunity to provide important guidance. In a March 27 request to extend the deadline for its amicus filing, the SEC said it had met with Deputy Solicitor General Malcolm Stewart of the U.S. Justice Department, who advised that the question posed by the 2nd Circuit would require consultation with other federal agencies. The SEC also said it wanted to hear from counsel for the trustee and for the banks.

The SEC later added to the suspense by requesting two more extensions from the 2nd Circuit, noting the complexity of the issue.

Then, after all that, the SEC opted not to disclose whatever conclusion it had reached.

So what does that mean for the loan syndication market and for the banks and trustee in this case?

I should say here that the SEC and JPMorgan declined to comment. Christopher Johnson of McKool, who argued at the 2nd Circuit for the trustee, declined to provide a statement about the SEC’s position, or lack thereof.

But there is no question that the SEC has left the market in suspense. The Millennium deal was a typical loan syndication that turned out to be unusual only because of the company’s unique business problems. If the SEC had said the Millennium syndication was not subject to state and federal securities laws, the loan syndication industry would have been enormously relieved.

On the other hand, any remaining uncertainty will be resolved as soon as the 2nd Circuit issues a ruling. If the appeals court eventually decides that the trial judge correctly applied its precedent from the 1992 case (which also involved a syndicated loan, but one in which only banks were members of the syndicate), then the SEC’s silence will look like a minor blip.

But it’s a good bet that the trustee's lawyers from McKool will urge the 2nd Circuit to read the SEC’s silence as proof of the complexity of the issue.

If it were easy to apply longstanding precedent to the facts of this case, the trustee will surely say, the SEC wouldn’t have struggled for months in an ultimately failed attempt to formulate an opinion. The trustee will likely call for the appeals court to remand the case to the trial court to develop a more extensive record on whether the loan syndication is a security.

It's intriguing to imagine the deliberations across the Justice Department, the SEC and various bank regulatory agencies as the government scrambled to respond to the 2nd Circuit’s amicus invitation. It's conceivable that the U.S. Treasury Department may have pushed back against any SEC stance that would have disrupted the industry.

Bottom line: Hold your breath, loan syndicators.

Reporting By Alison Frankel; editing by Leigh Jones

