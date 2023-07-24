U.S. Justice Dept corporate crime policies survive challenge in Cognizant case

July 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department’s policy of incentivizing companies to self-report criminal conduct and cooperate with prosecutors in building cases against executives has emerged unscathed from a challenge that threatened to disrupt the way federal prosecutors investigate corporate crime.

U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty of Newark, New Jersey, ruled on Friday that two former Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH.O) executives facing a criminal trial for alleged violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act cannot suppress evidence obtained by private lawyers during Cognizant’s internal investigation of an alleged $2.5 million bribe paid to Indian officials overseeing a Cognizant construction project.

McNulty acknowledged that Cognizant was motivated to cooperate with prosecutors after informing the Justice Department about the “facilitation payment.” But the government’s subsequent investigation, he said, was sufficiently independent to protect the defendants’ constitutional rights.

“I cannot conclude that Cognizant did the government’s work for it to the point that it stepped into the role of the state,” McNulty wrote.

The defendants, former Cognizant general counsel Steven Schwartz and former president Gordon Coburn, had argued that the government violated their constitutional rights by effectively deputizing the private lawyers conducting Cognizant’s internal investigation to advance prosecutors’ case.

Citing 2019’s United States v. Connolly — a landmark decision in which U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon harshly criticized the government for “outsourcing” a criminal investigation of a Deutsche Bank trader’s alleged rate-rigging to the bank’s outside counsel — Schwartz and Coburn persuaded McNulty to conduct an extraordinary two-day hearing last spring to probe Cognizant’s interactions with prosecutors.

The defendants insisted that Justice Department policies that reward corporations for cooperating with the government incentivize companies to scapegoat individual executives. Schwartz and Coburn argued that instead of viewing Cognizant’s account with skepticism and conducting an independent investigation, prosecutors coordinated with and relied upon Cognizant’s counsel from DLA Piper. (Cognizant ultimately paid a $6 million fine but avoided criminal charges, in part because its lawyers told prosecutors about the alleged bribes and agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department.)

The government said in a pre-hearing brief that the theories advanced by Schwartz and Coburn “would seriously hamper the government’s ability to investigate and prosecute corporate crime.”

Coburn defense lawyer James Loonam of Jones Day declined to comment on McNulty’s decision. So did spokespeople for the Justice Department and the New Jersey U.S. Attorney’s Office. DLA Piper declined to comment.

A spokesperson for Schwartz said McNulty’s ruling is “inconsistent with the facts and the law” and that Schwartz, who has pleaded not guilty, will appeal the decision if he is convicted at trial.

“The constitutional rights of these and other defendants should not be deprived when a private party standing in the shoes of the government, rather than the government itself, investigates them,” the statement said. Schwartz is represented by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; Gibbons; and Bohrer.

After last April’s hearing, prosecutors told McNulty that Schwartz and Coburn failed to elicit any proof that the Justice Department directed or orchestrated Cognizant’s internal investigation or that Cognizant’s lawyers were effectively part of the prosecution team.

Prosecutors said that Cognizant’s only interview with its ex-president, Coburn, took place before the Justice Department was even aware of the company’s internal investigation, as did one of the interviews DLA Piper conducted of Schwartz. Prosecutors said they could not have directed those interviews. And testimony from the hearing, they argued, showed that the Justice Department did not ask Cognizant to conduct a second interview with Schwartz, did not suggest particular questions for DLA to pose to Schwartz, and did not even propose topics for the session.

Defense counsel for Schwartz and Coburn, on the other hand, in their post-hearing brief pointed to more than three dozen exchanges, via email and phone calls, between prosecutors and Cognizant outside counsel in the run-up to the second Schwartz interview. Defense counsel also highlighted the Justice Department’s reliance on DLA’s reports on interviews with other witnesses and representations about the credibility of other Cognizant employees.

The entire Cognizant internal investigation, they argued, was tailored to fit the Justice Department’s corporate leniency policies, with Schwartz and Coburn offered as targets instead of the company itself.

The defendants asked not just for some evidence to be suppressed but also for the government to be compelled to search Cognizant’s records for exculpatory evidence, arguing that because Cognizant acted at the government’s discretion, prosecutors should be deemed to be in possession of company records.

McNulty rejected both arguments. The defendants, he said, hadn’t shown that prosecutors directed the Cognizant internal investigation or failed to conduct their own independent inquiry.

The judge noted defense arguments that Cognizant worked closely with prosecutors, providing a voluminous documentary record to support Cognizant's theory that Schwartz and Coburn had authorized the alleged bribe. The judge also acknowledged that the government relied on DLA's witness interview reports and was aware of a plan to delay Schwartz’s termination in order to conduct an additional interview with him.

But Schwartz’s evidence of secret prosecutorial engineering, McNulty said, fell far short. “There is literally no document or testimony establishing that the government provided any direction to Cognizant,” the judge wrote.

And meanwhile, he said, Cognizant had reasons aside from a looming criminal case to investigate the alleged misconduct, including potential shareholder and employment litigation.

“To be sure, various government policies gave Cognizant an additional incentive to investigate and report corporate wrongdoing,” McNulty said. “Such incentives may provide fodder for cross-examination. They do not, however, render Cognizant a government actor for these purposes.”

That’s surely a relief for prosecutors – and a big disappointment for corporate defendants.

Trial for Schwartz and Coburn is set to begin on Oct. 2.

Reporting By Alison Frankel

