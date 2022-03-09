1 minute read
Compliance scramble intensifies as Russia sanctions pile up
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Law firms
The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.
(Reuters) - President Biden's ban on Russian oil imports adds to an array of previous sanctions. Caroline Brown of Crowell & Moring, Andrew Shoyer of Sidley Austin and Adam Smith of Gibson Dunn assess the unprecedented impact on clients under pressure to comply.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.