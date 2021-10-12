Consumer advocates urge CFPB to rein in pay advance companies

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau headquarters in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Dozens of advocates have called on the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to regulate earned wage access products as a form of credit, arguing that fronting money to workers ahead of payday poses unaddressed risks.

In the letter to Rohit Chopra, who was sworn in on Tuesday as the agency's director, 96 advocates including the National Consumer Law Center urged the CFPB to rescind Trump-era legal guidance that said some earned wage access, or EWA, products should not be deemed credit under consumer protection laws.

EWA companies advance earned pay to workers, either directly or as a benefit through their employers. The companies describe themselves as a sustainable alternative to high-interest payday loans and bank overdrafts.

In their letter and a legal memo, consumer advocates argued that workers who use the programs tend to do so consistently, week after week, putting them on a financial treadmill where even small fees, to expedite payments, for example, can add up.

"In the end, consumers may simply end up in a situation where they are routinely paying to be paid," they wrote.

A spokesperson for the CFPB said on Tuesday the agency has received the letter. "We appreciate this coalition's input on this issue," the spokesperson said.

James Kim, a partner at Ballard Spahr who advises fintech companies, said on Tuesday that the call for EWA to be considered credit does not differentiate between the products, which have different features.

"To lump it all together and say that collectively we should conclude they are all credit or not credit is a mistake," he said.

The EWA industry has occupied a regulatory gray area adjacent to traditional lenders.

In November, then-CFPB director Kathleen Kraninger's memo stated that EWA products with certain features, such as those that don't collect payment from workers, are not credit, but rather are akin to an expedited worker pay cycle.

The advocates called for that order to be rescinded on Tuesday, saying its legal reasoning creates a "slippery slope" that can be used to undermine consumer legal protections.

They pointed to the CFPB issuing an opinion in December that Payactiv Inc's EWA product is not credit, although it charges participants small fees in some instances. The agency should revisit that approval as well, they said.

The advocates also said the CFPB should abandon the advisory program that let Payactiv seek the opinion, calling it inappropriate for the agency to approve specific products.

Payactiv General Counsel Aaron Marienthal said on Tuesday that the company is reviewing the letter.

