Cooley launches 2nd L.A. office with O'Melveny capital markets leader

Summary

Summary Law firms Cooley has more than 70 lawyers in its existing Los Angeles office

Having second office is 'natural next step' The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Silicon Valley law firm Cooley on Monday said it is opening a second office in Los Angeles, nearly 10 years after it first planted roots in the city.

Cooley's new downtown office will be led by John-Paul Motley, who led the capital markets practice at O'Melveny & Myers, a Los Angeles-founded firm. Motley's clients have included American Honda Finance Corp, an arm of car maker Honda Motor Company Ltd, and film production company Spyglass Media Group.

Motley is joining Cooley's public companies practice, advising public companies on matters including corporate governance, transactions and litigation. Last year, the firm added a pair of partners from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett to the practice, including a private equity leader.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Although Cooley has more than 70 lawyers in its existing Los Angeles office, which is located in Santa Monica, the most successful firms have two offices in the city, Motley said.

"It’s just a natural next step if you’re going to compete in the Los Angeles market," Motley said, adding that having two locations can help firms attract and retain both clients and attorneys.

The city's sprawling geography is one factor. Motley said it takes 20 minutes to commute from his Pasadena, California, home to Cooley's new downtown office, but more than an hour to get to its Santa Monica location.

The new downtown L.A. office is Cooley's second new office in less than a year. In May, the firm set up shop in Chicago with a group of partners from Latham, Winston & Strawn and DLA Piper.

Read More:

Cooley eyes public company client work with latest N.Y. partner hire

Cooley adds Simpson Thacher public companies leader in N.Y.

Cooley makes a big entrance in Chicago, betting on Midwest hub

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.